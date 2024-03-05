SouthState Bank Adds Five New Members to Birmingham Mortgage Team

SouthStateBank.com

SouthState Bank announced expansion of its mortgage lending presence in Alabama with new bankers serving Birmingham. The addition coincides with the opening of a new mortgage office.

“Aspiring and current homeowners in the Birmingham area will find the loan process clearly defined and swiftly completed with guidance from these exceptional lenders. Their knowledge and expertise, as well as their commitment to community improvement, make each banker a welcome asset to SouthState,” said Stephen Cannon, mortgage division co-president.

“We’re excited to welcome these bankers to our team here in Birmingham. Their expertise in the market will serve our clients well as they provide personalized service and a local connection,” adds Patrick Carlton, Birmingham regional president.

The bank’s expanded lending team features two sales managers and three new mortgage bankers.

Royce Sharp, leading the team as regional sales manager, uses his 25 years of experience in the mortgage loan business to help people find the perfect home. A native of Birmingham, he focuses on enhancing the client experience with communication, dedication and transparency. He specializes in all types of mortgage loans, construction, renovation and first-time homebuyers to name a few.

Joel Gardner, mortgage sales manager, has a particular focus on assisting first-time homebuyers and individuals exploring renovation and construction loans. Boasting 11 years in the mortgage sector, he’s established himself as a trusted expert in facilitating the dreams of aspiring homeowners. An active member of various professional organizations, Gardner is affiliated with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Birmingham Urban League, Hampton Alumni Association, and Rotaract Club of Birmingham. His commitment to community service is further underscored by his role as a board member of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority and active involvement in the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Woodland Park Church of Christ.

SouthState also welcomes new mortgage bankers to the market including:

John Marbury is an experienced mortgage banker with deep-rooted connections to the community and a passion for helping individuals achieve their homeownership dreams. With a career spanning nearly four decades, he has witnessed and adapted to the ever-evolving landscape of mortgage banking. His invaluable experience includes serving as a mortgage broker from 1989 to 2006, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of the mortgage business. In the community, Marbury serves as a tutor for Start the Adventure in Reading.

Jason Lollar specializes in first-time homebuyers, veteran home loans, and jumbo loans. A native of Fairfield, he earned a Juris Doctor from the Birmingham School of Law in 2016 in addition to a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southwestern State University. His professional experience includes a pivotal role as a grant manager for the international office of Habitat for Humanity, where he effectively managed grants for the Midwest and West Coast. This experience allowed him to contribute significantly to the organization’s mission of providing affordable housing and sustainable communities.

Zel Brown brings three decades of unwavering dedication and expertise to the financial industry. His previous experience includes time as a business owner and a mortgage credit counselor. As a member of the Better Business Bureau and the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System, Brown upholds the highest standards in his practice. Additionally, his status as a Certified Credit Counselor reflects his dedication to maintaining the highest ethical standards in financial services. Brown actively contributes to the community as an organizer of first-time homebuyer workshops.

