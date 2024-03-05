What to Know as March 5 Vote Decides Everyone From Party Nominees to President

BirminghamWatch
Voters go to the polls March 5 to select party nominees for offices from the White House, to Congress to the courthouse. BirminghamWatch’s 2024 Primary Voter Guide will brief you on what’s on your Republican or Democratic ballot in Jefferson County with profiles of candidates, sample ballots and takeouts on key races.
Also on the ballot is an amendment to streamline the way the Legislature votes on local legislation that affects only one county or area.
In some of the most closely watched races, voters will be deciding on party nominees for newly redrawn Congressional Districts, two of which take in parts of Jefferson County. If you are unsure which districts you vote, visit AlabamaVotes.gov to look up your address.
In your Voter Guide, you will find:
On Congressional District 7, Democrats
Chris Davis Is Following His Parents’ Example in Running for the 7th Congressional District
Chris Davis bio
Terri Sewell Says She’s a Product of Congressional District 7 and Focused on Its People
Terri A. Sewell bio
Congressional District 7, Republican Race
On Congressional District 6, Republicans
Meet the Republican Congressional District 6 Candidates
Congressional District 6 Candidates Voice Views on Palmer’s Incumbency, Other Issues
Candidate Bios, Profiles and Issue Stories From the Race to Become the Next Alabama Chief Justice