Reginald D. Smith Joins The Birmingham Business Resource Center and Foundation Capital

Special to The Times

The Birmingham Business Resource Center (BBRC) and its affiliate, Birmingham City Wide (BCW) dba Foundation Capital, announce the appointment of Reginald D. Smith as a senior executive. Smith has more than twelve years of experience in the banking and finance sector.

Smith’s career includes senior leadership roles at Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), retail bank management, and Small Business Administration (SBA) lending.

Bob Dickerson, Executive Director of The Birmingham Business Resource Center and CEO of Foundation Capital, stated, “We are excited to have Reginald as a member of our Executive Team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to us and will contribute to the growth of the organizations.”

About the Birmingham Business Resource Center (BBRC): The Birmingham Business Resource Center (BBRC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering comprehensive support and resources to small businesses in Jefferson County, Alabama. For over 25 years, the BBRC has served as a hub for small business finance, providing guidance, training, and access to capital to empower entrepreneurs in launching and expanding successful ventures.

About Birmingham City Wide dba Foundation Capital: As a Certified Development Company (CDC) headquartered in Alabama, Birmingham City Wide dba Foundation Capital partners with financial institutions to originate loans for small businesses and foster economic growth.

