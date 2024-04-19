Miranda Holloway-Baggett Could be Alabama’s First Black Woman U.S. Marshal

President Joe Biden has nominated Miranda Holloway-Baggett to become the next U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Alabama, according to a release from the White House.

Holloway-Baggett, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service, is the current Chief Inspector/Discipline Deciding Official for the service, working out of the Southern District’s Mobile office.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Holloway-Baggett will become the first Black woman to be appointed as a U.S. Marshal in Alabama.

Katherine Battle, who was white, was the nation’s first-ever female U.S. Marshal when she served in a temporary capacity in the Southern District of Alabama for four months in 1949, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tyree Richburg in 1978 became the first Alabama Black man to serve as U.S. Marshal in Alabama’s Southern District. William H. Edwards III in 1994 became the first Black U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Alabama

“I am thrilled that President Biden has selected Miranda Holloway-Baggett to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Alabama!” said U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) in a social media post. “Her 23 years of experience, exemplary professionalism and dedication to the rule of law make her an ideal candidate for this role.”

Sewell recommended Holloway-Baggett for the position.

“I am honored for the confidence Congresswoman Sewell has shown in me by recommending me to become the next U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Alabama,” Holloway-Baggett said in a statement. “I am humbled to be considered for such a prestigious position and excited as I continue to move forward in the nomination process.”

The Southern District covers the 13 southernmost counties in Alabama and is headquartered in Mobile.

During her career, Holloway-Baggett has also been a Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal and Assistant Chief Deputy Marshal, among several leadership posts she’s held since beginning her career in 2002.

Holloway-Baggett earned a degree in Criminal Justice and Corrective Services from Jackson State University and a Masters in Human Resources Management and Services from the University of Phoenix.

According to the White House, Holloway-Baggett was chosen for “her devotion to enforcing the law, her professionalism, her experience and credentials, and her dedication to pursuing equal justice for all.”

The post is currently held be U.S. Marshall Mark F. Sloke who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018.