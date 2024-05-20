Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Birmingham City Schools to Livestream Each High School’s Graduation

Birmingham City Schools to Livestream Each High School’s Graduation

By
Birmingham Times
-
1229
0
Birmingham City Schools has announced that each high school graduation within the system will be livestreamed. (Adobe Stock)

Birmingham City Schools

Birmingham City Schools has announced that each high school graduation within the system will be livestreamed.

For friends and family who cannot attend in person, each ceremony will be streamed live via Vimeo. Links for each school are listed below.

Archived broadcasts will also be available via YouTube after the events have concluded.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR