Birmingham City Schools to Livestream Each High School’s Graduation

Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools has announced that each high school graduation within the system will be livestreamed.
For friends and family who cannot attend in person, each ceremony will be streamed live via Vimeo. Links for each school are listed below.
Carver: https://vimeo.com/event/4310943
BCS VAL: https://vimeo.com/event/4310912
Huffman: https://vimeo.com/event/4312393
Jackson-Olin: https://vimeo.com/event/4312405
Parker: https://vimeo.com/event/4312420
Ramsay: https://vimeo.com/event/4312429
Wenonah: https://vimeo.com/event/4312436
Woodlawn: https://vimeo.com/event/4312438
Archived broadcasts will also be available via YouTube after the events have concluded.