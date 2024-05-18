Local Theatre Arts Student Named Among 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Nalin Reed, a senior theatre arts student from Trussville who attends the Alabama School of Fine Arts in downtown Birmingham, was chosen as one of just 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts for 2024.

The award, presented on behalf of the President of the United States, is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead.”