Bill Allowing Cameras to Help Curtail Exhibition Driving in Birmingham Headed to Governor

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said late Wednesday that passage of HB 474 to allow cameras to help law enforcement address dangerous exhibition driving will “make a major impact.”

The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for approval.

“Birmingham’s response to illegal and deadly exhibition driving continues each week with more arrests and vehicles towed,” the mayor said in a statement. “While police are committed to enforcing the laws, the additional tool of cameras to halt this criminal activity will make a major impact.

“I want to personally thank the leadership of the House and Senate, the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation and bill sponsors Rep. Allen Treadaway and Sen. Rodger Smitherman. The streets of Birmingham and cities across the state will be safer with this law.”

Treadaway, a former Birmingham assistant police chief who sponsored the bill, has said “the technology is there. We’re going to use the cameras, we’re going to identify the vehicles, the tags and be able to seize the vehicles involved in the criminal act.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

