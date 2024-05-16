PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen Deru | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**CAM GIRL, DOMESTICATRIX, KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JOE BRANTLEY & THE DAMN RITES W/GRAHAM HARPER & THE DAMAGED at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS & TONY MCNEAL at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**MILLENNIAL JONES, MERCURY RED at The Nick.

**SHERRI BROWN’S 40 BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

*EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st..

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**ALEXA FONTAINE & RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SAXOPHONIST DELON CHARLEY at the Perfect Note.

**THIEVERY CORPORATION at Iron City.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**PET MOSQUITO, CHILDREN OF THE RAT TEMPLE AND BLOOD MOON RIOT at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**SETH MARTIN AND KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**RUBEN STUDDARD at Perfect Note.

**FUSION INVITE NIGHT at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HAM JAM 2024 at The Nick.

**Ruben Studdard at Perfect Note.

FOR BARONS BASEBALL LOVERS…

**TODAY – THIRSTY THURSDAY.

**FRIDAY – FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS, MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT and SCOUT NIGHT, 7 p.m.

**SATURDAY – BARONS BASEBALL GAME, 5:30 p.m. at Regions Field – Malmo Oat Milkers are coming to Birmingham. The Barons will play as the Oat Milkers, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) newest team brought to the league by Oatly, the world’s original and largest oat milk company. Oatly is an oat-based, non-diary milk alternative that includes frozen desserts that you can purchase at the Regions Field. The home city is Malmo, Sweden.

**SATURDAY – JALEN MILROE/WAIT WHO ARE THESE GUYS, will be at Regions Field throwing out the First Pitch and taking pictures with fans on the concourse, 6:45 – 7:30 p.m. MARY POPPINS with Red Mountain Theatre will be taking pictures with fans, also.

**SUNDAY – AUTISM & SENSORY AWARENESS FAMILY DAY. Little Barons will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game. A game where the environment is designed for children, teens and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders.

GRANTS AND FELLOWSHIP OPPORTUNITIES…

**BACKING THE B.A.R. GRANT – NAACP and BACARDI are working together on an NAACP initiative to award grants, education, support and entrepreneurship solutions for minority-owned bars, restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, liquor stores and small businesses in the process of applying for a liquor license. Deadline is May 24, 2024, 6 p.m. Apply at naacp.org.

**GRANTS FOR ARTS PROJECTS: MEDIA ARTS – Interested in receiving grant information, the Second Grants for Arts project deadline Part 1- Submit to Grants.gov is July 11, 11:50 p.m. Eastern time. Part 2 – Submit to Applicant Portal is July 16-23, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Earliest Announcement of Grant Award or Rejection is April 2025. Earliest Start Date for Proposed Project is June 1, 2025. For more information, go to: arts.gov. For questions and help, contact Emma Bartley, bartleye@arts.gov, 202-682-5591 or Avril Claytor, claytora@arts.gov, 202-682-5028.

**NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS (NEA) NATIONAL HERITAGE FELLOWSHIP – The NEA National Heritage Fellowship is the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts. Each year the program recognizes recipients’ artistic excellence, lifetime achievement and contributions to the nation’s traditional arts heritage. The deadline to submit a nomination for the 2025 class of NEA National Heritage Fellows is Tuesday May 28. Go to: Arts.gov for more.

IN MAY…

**MAY 24-26 – SYMPHONY IN THE SUMMER at Railroad Park.

**MAY 25 – SEED FEST is a MUSIC FESTIVAL, Saturday, 2-7 p.m., featuring the Grammy Nominated THE WALLS GROUP that will perform at 6 p.m. and with live music and inspiration by Birmingham’s Best Local Artists, food trucks. Free UAB Health Screenings, Free Wills and Power of Attorney. FREE ENTRY. Donate men, women and children clothing on site. It will be in the downtown Birmingham Theater District between Alabama and Lyric Theaters. Bring your lawn chairs.

**MAY 25 – MEN’S DREAM CONFERENCE, 2-4 p.m. at 525 Bradley Road in Gardendale, Alabama, 35071 with DAVID CRAIG, JUSTIN EVANS and ALEX JONES hosted by JAJUAN WIGGINS and AHMAD COLLINS. Call 205 515-0441 for more or email: jajuan_Wiggins@ymail.com.

IN JUNE…

**JUNE 8 – THE MARVEL CITY CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. at 1623 2nd Avenue North, Bessemer.

**JUNE 10 – YWCA CREW 2024 TEEN ENRICHMENT PROGRAM, June 10 – July 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more: FRC@ywcabham.org or 205-949-5550.

**JUNE 15 – 26th MAGIC CITY SICKLE CELL WALK at Railroad Park, 8 a.m. – Noon. Bring your family and friends for an informative, health conscious friendly morning in the park. Join a team. Register at: sicklecellwalk.swell.gives. For more, 205-780-2355 or walk@sicklecellbham.org.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**MINORITY BUSINESS AWARDS – The Summit Media and Morning Hustle radio show will host the MBA, TODAY at The Club with special keynote speaker, J. MICHAEL KEMP, SR. to celebrate the spirit, creativity and resourcefulness of Birmingham’s best minority leadership. It will feature nine categories where nominees will showcase and accept awards for their work and talents.

** ENTREPRENEURS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE is June 20 and 21st at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District. Registration is $159 before April 19 and $170 afterward until June 18th. The Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is the host. To register, and for more, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS….

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE with registration.

**TODAY – THE ART OF KOKEDAMA, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. wit h ASTRID JEREZ

**JULY 12 – SUPERHERO TRAINING ACADEMY, July 8 – July 12, 9 a.m. – Noon.

IN TUSCALOOSA…

**FRIDAY – BILLY CURRINGTON & KIP MOORE at the Mercedes- Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa.

IN MONTGOMERY…

**AUGUST 30 – CALVIN RICHARDSON EXPERIENCE – ONE NIGHT ONLY with special Guest CHRISETTE MICHELLE and M.C. LIGHTFOOT, 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. A one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

