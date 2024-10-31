PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WALE – EVERY BLUE MOON TOUR at Iron City.

**DEAD MAN’S HALLOWEEN PARTY, 5- 10 p.m. at Sidewalk Film.

**DAY OF THE DEAD FOR LOVE RAT, 6 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**MILK AND HONEY: HALLOWEEN, 8 p.m., at Saturn.

**HALLOWEEN BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick with BELLA DONNA at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**COFFEE WITH CREATIVES, 8:30 – 10 a.m. at East Village Arts with Accounting Tips and Insight for Small Businesses and Non-Profits with TALIBAH M. BAYLES. Register, then FREE.

**GUITARIST JONTAVIOUS WILLIS at Woodlawn Theater.

**NATE JACKSON: SUPER FUNNY at the LYRIC THEATRE.

**LATINOS CON ONDA X MELO EVENTS by DIA DE LOS MUERTOS, 4 – 11 p.m. Avondale Brewery

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**POKEY LAFARGE with THE TAILSPINS at Saturn.

**PLAYIN’ WITH FIRE, 88 DGRZ and FIRE CAMINO at The Nick Rocks.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**THE CANCELLATIONS WITH CAYLA & MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT with R.1.Y.T. at The Nick Rocks.

**TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**HOTEL FICTION with ZION GOINS at Saturn.

**CLUB XCX – CHARLI XCX & HYPERPOP DANCE PARTY, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**MIKOL FRACHEY & JOSEPH CULPEPPER at The Nick Rocks.

**EVERY 4TH SUNDAY TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**AN EVENING WITH BLIP AND FRIENDS: BENEFIT FOR CANCER CARE at Saturn.

**MOJO BROOKZZ at StarDome Comedy Club.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**IDKHOW: IMPENDING GLOOM TOUR at Iron City.

**SWEET HOME SPIRITS NIGHT at Birmingham Bandstand (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE TUESDAYS, 10 p.m. at The Nick Rocks.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**KEN CARSON – CHAOS TOUR at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**FIGHT CLUB OPEN DECK with Host LEMON BELOVED! Every Wednesday at The Nick Rocks.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH DJ SUNDROP at The Nick Rocks.

**VINCENT NEIL EMERSON at Saturn.

**BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY at Iron City.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!.

**WALE – EVERY BLUE MOON TOUR at Iron City.

**CASEY ROCKET at Saturn.

**DAYMARES at the Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAYS with GREAT JANE at The Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**COMEDIAN TIP “T.I” HARRIS featuring the HAHA MAFIA at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ATLUS with JORDAN GRAY at The Nick Rocks.

**LATE NIGHT WITH DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick.

**POP PLANET: HYPERPOP RAVE at Saturn.

**CAVETOWN at Iron City.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**FRIDAY…A RECEPTION FOR SOLIDARITY, 6-9 p.m., a juried exhibition of works created by members of the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance through November 15 in the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven on 2nd Avenue North. FREE. Artwork in this exhibition address racial justice, LGBTQIA + rights, gender equality, immigrant and refugee rights and income inequality as well as diverse artistic approaches to highlight pressing global issues.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**NOVEMBER 8 – WILDFLOWER WALK, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Kaul Wildflower Garden with KEITH TURNEY for an autumn walk among the wildflowers that celebrate the diverse flora of Alabama and demonstrates a variety of roles native plants can play in our gardens. Register.

**NOVEMBER 12 – THYME TO READ BOOK CLUB, 4 p.m. book ‘Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods’ by Sara Lohman. FREE.

**NOVEMBER 12 – NATURE TRIVIA NIGHT, 7-9 p.m. n the Outdoor Classroom. Register.

**NOVEMBER 15 – BACK TO NATURE: FALL TABLE ARRANGEMENTS, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. with ZACHARY WESTALL to learn how to select seasonal plant materials and experiment with composition using unexpected elements to create a stunning arrangement. Register.

**NOVEMBER 21 – FALL BULBS, SPRING FLOWERS, 11 a.m. – NOON with BETHANY O’REAR sharing about spring-blooming bulbs including variety selection, soil preparation and more for garden beds and containers.

**NEW!!! A NEW HOLIDAY DAY CAMP on NOVEMBER 25 – School Day Out at the Gardens Herb Garden Chefs is what young explorers will enjoy as they take a scavenger hunt to uncover and identify a world of culinary herbs. The journey starts in the new Garden Lab where campers will harvest and prepare fresh ingredients to create a special treat and continues to the Bruno Vegetable Garden where they will dig into the wonders of cool-weather gardening. The camp is for K-5th Grade children that offer hands-on learning, culinary fun and outdoor exploration.

THINGS TO DO or know…in town, around the state…

**NOVEMBER 9 – WAYWARD WHIMSY at WILDFLOWERS CHILDRENS BOUTIQUE in Trussville, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

**NOVEMBER 10 – ONE NIGHT IN HARLEM: A FUNDRAISING EVENT, 6 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant.

**NOVEMBER 10 – FRIENDS GIVING BRUNCH 2024, 1-3 p.m. at the Trussville Civic Center with COMEDY BY AUNTIE PAM. To register and for more info, go to acaevents.net.

**NOVEMBER 12 – FRESH BLACK FILMS (PAY WHAT YOU CAN), 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Sidewalk Film and the Luminal Theater.

**NOVEMBER 16 – FRENCH MATTING with Patty B. Driscoll, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Space One Eleven.

**NOVEMBER 19-24 – CHICAGO presented by Broadway in Birmingham at BJCC.

**NOVEMBER 21 – JELLY ROLL: BEAUTIFUL BROKEN TOUR, 7 p.m. at The BJCC.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

At Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema…

TODAY …

**EXHIBITING FORGIVENESS starring Andre’Holland, Andra Day and John Earl Jelks.

**STEPHEN KING FEST: THE SHINING, starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd and directed by Stanley Kubrick.

**CARRIE starring Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, John Travolta and directed by Brian DePalma.

**DEAD MAN’S PARTY – HALLOWEEN NIGHT ONLY (FREE) – All ages can experience a haunted Overlook Hotel atmosphere in the basement of the Pizitz while enjoying Spooky games, a Costume Contest, Specialty Cocktails + Mocktails with a Themed Lobby Programming starting at 5 P.M. – Complimentary Drink Tastings with Easy Hemp Co., Truck Tea and Sunboy, 7 P.M. – Halloween Charades and an In-Person Costume Contest with prizes, 8 P.M. – Jackbox Games on the lobby scenes and 9 P.M. Scary-oke (Halloween Karaoke) hosted by J Matt. RSVP!!!

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY…

**PARIS, TEXAS 40th ANNIVERSARY 4K RESTORATION starring Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski, Dean Stockwell and directed by Wim Wenders.

**A DIFFERENT MAN starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson and directed by Aaron Schimberg.

SATURDAY…

**NO ONE ASKED YOU, 8 p.m. with Comedian Lizz Winstead. This is a special one-night only encore.

SUNDAY…

**INTRODUCTION TO SUPER 8 mm + 16 mm with Kodak Film Lab for learning about celluloid formats and capturing a scene using celluloid film. The workshop covers the history of the types of film and cameras also demonstrates film loading and filming exercises.

**GETTING LOST (w/INTRO and Q+A) starring Damon Lindelof, Jorge Garcia, Terry O’Quinn and directed by Taylor Morden.

**DEADLINES for STOWE STORY LABS 2025 NARRATIVE LABS, FELLOWSHIPS AND SCHOLARSHIPS is November 11. This includes the Seventh Annual Sidewalk Narrative Lab. Stowe has two specific fellowships dedicated to the Sidewalk Narrative Lab. The ‘SAGindie Fellowship’ is awarded annually to a top emerging filmmaker of color. The ‘Law Firm of Stacey A. Davis Fellowship’ is awarded to a woman-identifying emerging screenwriter, filmmaker, and/or creative producer who is over the age of 40. They each cover fee, VIP badge to the festival and $250 travel/lodging stipend to the fellowship winner valued at over $3,000. Apply at: stowestorylabs.submittable.com.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

