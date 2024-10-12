12-Year-Old With Fatal Disease Saluted by 33 Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies

The Birmingham Times

In the midst of the festivities in Birmingham surrounding America’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football game last week, several area law enforcement agencies took a moment to honor a critically ill Birmingham youth and fulfill one of his dreams.

Officials from 33 law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Birmingham Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI, Alabama State University’s (ASU) Public Safety Department presented Devarjay “DJ” Daniel, 12, with badges, resolutions and more. Daniel was diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer when he was just 6 years old.

“It’s an awesome day to support a young man who has a lot of challenges in front of him,’’ said Police Chief Scott Thurmond. “It’s reinvigorating to us to have someone who wants to be a part of profession and give back to others.”

Kevin Kendrick, ASU’s director of Public Safety, bestowed upon Daniel the title of “honorary police officer” with the University’s Department of Public Safety. The presentation was made at noon on Friday (Oct. 25) at Birmingham’s CrossPlex.

Honoring Daniel was among the most meaningful duties that he has ever performed in the line of duty, Kendrick said.

“It was truly an honor and privilege to take part in DJ’s swearing in ceremony,” said Kendrick. “The strength and courage that he exudes is a testament of what it means to protect and serve, and I am proud to have him sworn in as an (honorary) Alabama State University police officer.”

DJ is being treated for an advanced stage of brain cancer. His number one desire is to have a career as a law enforcement officer. ASU joined the city of Birmingham’s Police Department in making DJ’s dream a reality. The young man’s ultimate goal is to be sworn in as an honorary officer by 1,000 different police departments.

Despite undergoing 13 surgeries, the Texas boy’s determination to become a police officer has never wavered. In 2019, he was first sworn in as an officer by the Brookshire Police Department in Texas.

When he was initially given five months to live, he set a goal of being sworn in by 100 police departments.

Since then, he has been sworn in by 871 police departments across the U.S. and beyond, including recently in Italy.

DJ said he wants to keep traveling the world visiting police departments “until my gas tank runs out.”

“I’m pretty sure you know what that means. That’s when God calls you home,’’ DJ said. “Pray for kids that have brain cancer.”

AL.com contributed to this post.

