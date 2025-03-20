PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATHE HEAVEN at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE at Saturn.

**Q DOT DAVIS & FRIENDS MARCH MADNESS SHOW at The Nick.

**LEFTOVER SALMON WITH SICARD HOLLOW at Iron City.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**BLACK HISTORY MONTH ON VIEW… one exhibit is FORGED IN LIBERATION at the Odessa Gallery about the Black Workers in the Struggle for Equality, another one is, FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE: THE LIFE OF RUTH J. JACKSON at Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with TRASHY ANNIE at the Nick Rocks.

**FUNERAL PARTY GOTH NIGHT with DJ BLESSED DREG at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZAXH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**ZACH BRYSON with GW HENDERSON at The nick.

**KYLIE KELLER, RAMBLER KANE & MEGAN LEA KUEHNER at the Nick Rocks.

**MATINEE DIY SHOW WITH BIG COMPUTER with KINZIE, HASSLEINONE at Saturn

**FREE EVENT: FIRST CONACT KARAOKE at Saturn. FREE.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**JOY OLADOKUN: THE BLACKBIRD TOUR at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**LEFT ON RED, BLXCKk SHEEP, ENCIRCLED THRONE at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ANDREW MONTANA with DREW WHITE at the Nick Rocks.

**MSSV with MIGHTY MENACE at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**PATTERSON HOOD with LYDIA LOVELESS at Saturn.

**ANALOG DAYDREAM with LEFT HAND HOTDOG at The Nick.at The Nick.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY!!

FOR FILM AND MOVIE LOVERS…

**SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL DEADLINE – The Deadline for submitting your film for the 27th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival is March 15. The Festival is August 18 – 24, 2025.

AROUND TOWN…

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**MAY 16 – FROM STEEL TO STAGE: BIRMINGHAM’S THEATRE HISTORY.

**JULY 18 – IRON BOWL TO STALLIONS: ALABAMA’S FOOTBALL OBSESSION.

**NOVEMBER 6 – BREWING UP HISTORY: BIRMINGHAM’S CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS SCENE.

AT UAB…

**THURSDAY – VELOITY IRISH DACNE, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

**SATURDAY – ALABAMA SPELLING BEE,

**NEXT SUNDAY – THE DRIFTERS and CORNELL GUNTERS COASTERS, 7 p.m..

**APRIL 12 – SCHOLARSHIP RUN, starts at 8 a.m.

(For more info and details on events, call 205-975-8858 or go to: AlysStephens.org.)

MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS…

**APRIL 21 – STORIES FROM THE STAGE – Creating Community and Connection through Artistic Expression with “FROM WHERE I SIT by Suzanne Costello

**MAY 19 – MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING: A CONVERSATION WITH DONNA DUKE-POPE (For more and to register go to, AlysStephens.org and questions, email: artsinmedicine@uab.edu.)

FOR YOUTH…

**BE EMPOWERED POETRY CONTEST is open to girls 13-18 in Birmingham. Deadline is April 1. This is a collaboration between GirlSpring and See Jane Write, LLC.

**VOCABBY’S WORLD is May 3, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at West Center Street School Auditorium in Woodland Park for families with children 0-5 years is for little ones to learn new vocabulary words through the arts. FREE

**KMARIE KITCHEN SUMMER COOKING CLASSES will help create memories through meals by teaching the next generation how to cook. For more 765-278-9494 or kmadams05@yahoo.com.

**ANYTOWN ALABAMA TEEN LEADERSHIP 2025 is a one-week residential summer leadership summit for current 9 -12 grades. Students learn how to respond to real life situations with kindness and respect, engaging in open and supportive dialogue and building inclusive communities while have a ton of fun. Register by March 31 (Early Application). Final Application Deadline is May 30.

**SHE’S INTO STEM: STEM FAIR FOR GIRLS– Hear from a panel of female stem experts on April 5, 9 – 11:30 a.m. with hands-on demonstrations and breakout sessions for girls, grades 6-12. www.girlspring.com FREE.

**YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP – Register for the Jaylyn Sherrod Will and Skill Youth Basketball Camp, Saturday, 9 – 12 p.m. for ages 11-17, boys and girls at the Ramsay IB high School, 1800 13th Avenue South.

**SPRING FESTIVAL, April 13, Railroad Park, 1-4 p.m., complete firth a visit from the Easter Bunn, food trucks and more. FREE!

**2025 KIDS & JOBS PROMO TOUR – Calling All Birmingham Residents Area residents, Middle and High Schools, Birmingham Area Colleges and Universities, Community Organizations and others. The purpose of the Kids and Jobs tour is to allow the City of Birmingham Department of Youth Services to present pertinent information.

**2025 KIDS AND JOBS PROGRAM – The program ha two components to serve participants: EXPOSURE (age 14-15) Participating students will receive their first exposure to the workforce while earning an income, proving deserving Birmingham youth with valuable opportunities for professional growth. EXECUTIVE (ages 16-24) Participating students will have the chance to earn an income while experiencing professional development opportunities, gain valuable workforce experience and nurture essential skills crucial for a successful career. Eligible participants must meet the requirements including live with in the city limits of Birmingham, Possess a minimum 2.0 GPA, Must be least 14 years of age and not exceed age 24 by Jnue11th. Must be committed to work from June 9th – July 11, 2025. Applications are available at www.bhamyouthfirst.org/ For more call (205)320-0879 or email dyskidsandjobs@birmingham.al.gov.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**KIDS & JOBS SUMMER 2025 PROGRAM PARTNER COMPONENT – Empower your business or organization to host a Kids and Jobs Intern(s) this summer. The City of Birmingham will pay for the wages of hosting interns at your site. Visit www.BhamYouthFirst,gov to submit a Program Partner application!

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**NEXT SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 9:45 a.m. for the Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park – Details: Hike distance is about 5.8 miles. Admission to the park is free. Well-behaved, carefully-supervised children age eight and over are welcome. There is an optional restaurant dinner after the hike. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Publix in The Village at Lee Branch in Greystone. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. NOW, here is a little background history on the park…On March 27, 1814, Major General Andrew Jackson‘s army of 3,300 men attacked Chief Menawa’s 1,000 Red Stick Creek warriors fortified in a horseshoe- shaped bend of the Tallapoosa River. Over 800 Red Sticks died that day. The battle ended the Creek War, resulted in a land cession of 23,000,000 acres to the United States and created a national hero of Andrew Jackson. Though the Red Sticks had been crushed at Tohopeka, remnants of the war party held out for several months. In August 1814, a treaty between the United States and the Creek Nation was signed at Fort Jackson near the present-day city of Wetumpka, Alabama. The Treaty of Fort Jackson ended the conflict and required the Creeks to cede 23 million acres of land to the United States. The state of Alabama was carved out of this domain and admitted to the Union in 1819. In 1828, partly as a result of his fame from the battles of Horseshoe Bend and New Orleans, Andrew Jackson was elected the seventh President of the United States. There will be an opportunity to watch a short film, view the exhibits and get historical information concerning the Battle of Horseshoe Bend during our walk. Info: Randall Adkins, 205/719-7719.

COMING…

**MARCH 30 – THE DRIFTERS AND CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS at the UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

