Carlton Peeples, Birmingham’s Top-Ranked FBI Agent, Announces Retirement

Carlton Peeples, special agent in charge of the Birmingham Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced his retirement effective March 28, 2025, culminating over 27 years of service to the FBI and more than 30 years of government service.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the Birmingham Division, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated men and women of the FBI for the past 27 years,” he said in a press release.

Peeples entered on duty as an FBI special agent in 1998. After training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, his first assignment was to the Washington Field Office. During his career, as a special agent, Peeples worked counterintelligence, public corruption, civil rights, violent crime, and gang investigations and served on the Washington Field Office SWAT team.

In 2005, Peeples was promoted to Supervisory Special Agent and transferred to the Civil Rights Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters where he also served as Chief of the Civil Rights Unit. In 2008, he was promoted to Senior Supervisory Special Agent in the Atlanta Field Office, supervising the FBI’s resident agencies in Macon and Athens, Georgia.

In 2014, he returned to FBI Headquarters, Inspection Division, as an Assistant Inspector and in 2016 was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida. In 2019, he returned to FBI Headquarters, for a third time, where he served as an Inspector prior to being appointed by the FBI Director to lead the FBI Birmingham Division in November 2022.

“I am just as proud of the partnerships I have fostered in our community; public and private sector; and with our local, state, and federal law enforcement and intelligence agency partners, who all share the same passion of serving and protecting our communities,” he said.

