PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FREE EVENT: MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT with DAVID A. SMITH at Saturn.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAY with WUNSTON RAMBLE DUO at the Nick Rocks.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**SIPS & SOUNDS, 7-11 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art with live music, light bites & cocktails and sounds by A Fly Guy and a special performance by CARL THOMAS.

**MILK & HONEY – SUPERNOVA at Saturn.

**PALO BREA with SHAHEED & DJ SUPREME at the Nick.

**BLOOD AND EARL, KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE at The Nick.

**MACHINE FUNK – TRIBUTE TO WIDESPREAD PANIC at Avondale Brewing Co.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**SCHOOL DAZE BIRMINGHAM, 12 – 5 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co with music by A Fly Guy, Food trucks, vendors and photo ops and a live performance by TEEDRA MOSES.

**SHE’S INTO STEM: STEM FAIR FOR GIRLS– Hear from a panel of female stem experts, 9 – 11:30 a.m. with hands-on demonstrations and breakout sessions for girls, grades 6-12. www.girlspring.com FREE.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK – Opera Birmingham is bringing one of the 20th Century’s best stories to life, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, at 2:30 p.m.

**KYLE KIMBRELL with BRAD LYONS at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1.Y.T.

**CLOAKROOM & SPY at Saturn.

**FUNERAL PARTY GOTH NIGHT with DJ BLESSED DREGS at Saturn

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**BLUE TAPE ART SHOW AT LAWSON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, at 5-7 p.m. in the Ethel Hall Building on the Bessemer Campus.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**JOHN MORELAND with AL OLENDER at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORY SLAM: BLOOM at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**MY MORNING JACKET performs at the Alabama Theatre.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**NICOTINE DOLLS – AN ATTEMPT AT ROMANTIC at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BLAKGRAZ & JOHN ARMSTRONG FELLER at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FREE EVENT: SUBSTRATE BINGO at Saturn.

**PENNY & SPARROW at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**GIMME GIMME DISCO at Saturn.

**QUICKSILVER AND KIDSLY at the Nick.

**THE STOLEN FACES – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF THE GRATEFUL DEAD at Avondale Brewing Co.

**YATES! at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

BT PICKS

Show of the Month

“The Residence”

Streaming on Netflix

“The Residence” is a captivating drama series that delves into the intricate lives of the staff working at the White House. Created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Emmy-winner, Uzo Aduba, this series offers a unique perspective on the political and personal dynamics within one of the most famous residences in the world. With a diverse cast of characters, both fictional and inspired by real historical figures, the show explores themes of power, loyalty, and ambition, set against the backdrop of significant events in American history. Filled with Rhimes’ signature plot twists and richly developed characters, “The Residence” promises to be an engrossing addition to Netflix’s lineup.

Book of the month:

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

“Children of Blood and Bone” is a fantasy novel that transports readers to the magical land of Orïsha. The story follows Zélie Adebola, a young heroine who possesses the potential to bring back magic to her people—the maji. After a ruthless king orchestrates the annihilation of her people and their magic, Zélie embarks on a perilous journey to restore what was lost. Alongside her brother Tzain and a rogue princess named Amari, Zélie battles against formidable forces, both external and internal, to reclaim their cultural heritage. Adeyemi’s debut novel masterfully blends West African mythology with themes of oppression, resilience, and hope, crafting a tale that resonates deeply with contemporary issues. “Children of Blood and Bone” is celebrated for its dynamic world-building, profound characters, and an unrelenting pace that captivates from beginning to end.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**DATES TO REMEMBER (AND SHARE)…

April 13 – Passover

April 20 – Easter

April 23 – Administrative Professional’s Day

May 1 – National Day of Prayer

May 5 – Cinco de Mayo

May 6 – Teacher Appreciation

AROUND TOWN…

**NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS’ SPRING PLAN SALE is 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. There will be hundreds of plants available to purchase. The plant sale will be held in the Gardens’ Formal Lawn and Hill Garden. Bring your cart or wagon. Pay by check or credit card ONLY. Proceeds support the Friends’ Mission to protect, nurture and share the wonders of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. It is FREE and open to the public.

**NEXT SATURDAY – KITES 4 KIDS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Vulcan Park. There will be kite flying, sweet treats, family fun, community connection resources and support during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

**NEXT SATURDAY – SCHOLARSHIP RUN, starts at 8 a.m. (For more info and details on events, call 205-975-8858 or go to: AlysStephens.org.)

**NEXT SUNDAY – SPRING FESTIVAL is 1 – 4 p.m. at the Railroad Park. Visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks and more. FREE.

IN MOUNTAIN BROOK…

**SATURDAY – RECYELING DAY, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Mountain Brook High School, front parking lot. Secure document destruction & electronic waste removal. No TVs.

**APRIL 13 – EASTER EGG HUNT, 4 p.m. at VHMC Sanctuary Lawn.

**APRIL 16 – MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER QUARTERLY LUNCHEON – THE POWER OF YOUR STORY with KEITH CROMWELL, Director of Institutional Advancement for RED MOUNTAIN THEATRE.

**APRIL 19 – MOUNTIAN BROOK EASTER EGG ROLL, 10 a.m. at the Grassy Field by the O’Neal Library

**APRIL 26 – CITIZEN APPRECIATION DAY 2025, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at City Hall.

**MAY 1 – ENGLISH VILLAGE SPRING FLING, 5-8 p.m. with the Mountain Brook Car Club, Specials & Live Music.

**MAY 3 – MOUNTAIN BROOK ART ASSOCIATION SPRIN ART SHOW, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Mountain Brook City Hall.

FOR BALLET LOVERS – UNBOUND – A SERIES OF EVER-EVOLVING PERFORMANCES is April 16-18 at the Opera Ballet, 2726 First Avenue South. UNDER THE LIGHTS is a Johnny Cash Ballet and is a Christopher Stuart’s tribute to the legendary Man in Black. Stuart is the Alabama Ballet Artistic Director. Alabama Ballet invites you to attend the unforgettable fusion of movement and music in Unbound: A Mixed Repertoire Performance, a season finale featuring two groundbreaking works. This is a World Premiere by James Whiteside, an internationally renowned dancer and choreographer who created it exclusively for Alabama Ballet.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**MAY 16 – FROM STEEL TO STAGE: BIRMINGHAM’S THEATRE HISTORY.

**JULY 18 – IRON BOWL TO STALLIONS: ALABAMA’S FOOTBALL OBSESSION.

**NOVEMBER 6 – BREWING UP HISTORY: BIRMINGHAM’S CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS SCENE.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS, LOVERS OF SPRING AND MORE…

**LIFEGUARD RECRUITMENT – Hiring Certified Lifeguards and will certify Non-certified lifeguards. For more, Contact 205-254-2189 or 205-254-2391.

**FIRST TEE BIRMINGHAM – Programming has started for ages 7-18 with no golf experience needed. Youth can learn experiences that combine character development and golf. Program locations and Days include Highland Park Golf Course: Monday – Wednesday, Roebuck Golf Course: Monday – Thursday and PGA Tour Superstore- Saturday. Kids are paired with others their age to develop skills. For more got and register at firstteebirmingham.org.

**ART PLAY SPRING FAMILY DAY is May 10 at 1-4 p.m. Register at www.alysstephens.org/events/spring-family-day/

FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH…

**SMALL MAGIC FAMILY PROGRAM is for ages 0-4 years and is free for families living or working in Jefferson County. One class per week for 8 weeks, receive books, educational toys and a $75 gift card. Sessions are on Zoom and In-Person. For more, Glorious Bates, 205-502-4406 and glorious@smallmagic.org OR Nora Samayaa, 205-538-3379, andnora@smallmagic.org. Discover how you can positively influence your child’s development and build their future from the beginning.

**YWCA: CREW 2025 – Teen Enrichment Program is June 9 – July 11, 9 a.m. – 1p.m. For more, contact FRC@ywcabham.org.

**GIRLS MENTORING through May 2025. For more, call 205-949-5550.

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY…

**EDUCATION SUNDAY SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY is a Worship Center Christian Church Scholarship open to high school seniors only where (3) scholarships will be awarded. Deadline is April 18th. For more, nextgen@theworshipcentercc.org.

MORE FOR YOUTH…

**VOCABBY’S WORLD is May 3, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at West Center Street School Auditorium in Woodland Park for families with children 0-5 years is for little ones to learn new vocabulary words through the arts. FREE

**KMARIE KITCHEN SUMMER COOKING CLASSES will help create memories through meals by teaching the next generation how to cook. For more 765-278-9494 or kmadams05@yahoo.com.

**YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP – Register for the Jaylyn Sherrod Will and Skill Youth Basketball Camp, Saturday, 9 – 12 p.m. for ages 11-17, boys and girls at the Ramsay IB high School, 1800 13th Avenue South.

**2025 KIDS & JOBS PROMO TOUR – Calling All Birmingham Residents Area residents, Middle and High Schools, Birmingham Area Colleges and Universities, Community Organizations and others. The purpose of the Kids and Jobs tour is to allow the City of Birmingham Department of Youth Services to present pertinent information.

**2025 KIDS AND JOBS PROGRAM – The program ha two components to serve participants: EXPOSURE (age 14-15) Participating students will receive their first exposure to the workforce while earning an income, proving deserving Birmingham youth with valuable opportunities for professional growth. EXECUTIVE (ages 16-24) Participating students will have the chance to earn an income while experiencing professional development opportunities, gain valuable workforce experience and nurture essential skills crucial for a successful career. Eligible participants must meet the requirements including live with in the city limits of Birmingham, Possess a minimum 2.0 GPA, Must be least 14 years of age and not exceed age 24 by June11th. Must be committed to work from June 9th – July 11, 2025. Applications are available at www.bhamyouthfirst.org/ For more call (205) 320-0879 or email dyskidsandjobs@birmingham.al.gov.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**KIDS & JOBS SUMMER 2025 PROGRAM PARTNER COMPONENT – Empower your business or organization to host a Kids and Jobs Intern(s) this summer. The City of Birmingham will pay for the wages of hosting interns at your site. Visit www.BhamYouthFirst,gov to submit a Program Partner application!

FOR YOUR HEALTH…

**4TH ANNUAL MELANIN MALA COMMUNITY YOGA Project is May 18 at the East Lake Park. For more, go to: theblkyogitribe.org

AT UAB…

MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS…

**APRIL 21 – STORIES FROM THE STAGE – Creating Community and Connection through Artistic Expression with “FROM WHERE I SIT” by Suzanne Costello

**MAY 19 – MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING: A CONVERSATION WITH DONNA DUKE-POPE (For more and to register go to, AlysStephens.org and questions, email: artsinmedicine@uab.edu.)

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…SARAH AND THE SUNDAYS at Saturn on May 20. They have taken their indie and alternative rock roots and amplified them with a keen sense of empathy. With guitar riffs, organic rhythms and lyrical commentary, there is LIAM YORGENSEN (lead vocals, guitar) BRENDAN WHYBURN (vocals, guitar), QUINN LANE (drums), MILES REYNOLDS (keyboard, guitar) and DECLAN CHILL (bass)

COMING SOON…

**MAY 13 – SHINEDOWN “Dance, Kid, Dance Tour with special guests BEARTOOTH & MORGAN WADE at the Legacy Arena/BJCC.

**JUNE 20 – AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/ BJCC.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 25 – DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 27 – THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com. (If you are ever interested in advertising and have a budget, contact me and let’s discuss options.)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

