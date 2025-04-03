Seasons Change, So Do Our Relationships

Just as the natural seasons shift, expect change related to your relationships and what you’re going to see from people as we fully embrace this season of spring. My goodness, how we love the freedom that comes with this time of rebirth and renewal, but don’t forget the other side of this natural gift. There will be some things which will erupt and there will be some things which will die out. It’s all a part of the cyclical nature of life, so don’t be discouraged when you experience it.

There are things that have been lying dormant as we have come through the winter season and I’m always tickled to see how spring comes in, because it is usually with a bang. Because anytime there’s a new reality, or anytime there is a shift taking place, there’s normally some sort of challenge that accompanies it.

So I know it seems as if I am fascinated by the weather (and I am), but I just wanted to use it as an opportunity to encourage you not to be discouraged when things are exposed and shift in your relationships as well.

It’s a new time and it’s a new season, and oftentimes we fight, or we become upset when this exposure happens. But the exposure occurs for a reason. Sometimes we allow things (or relationships) to carry on or because of the way it has always been and we don’t address certain items.

But here comes spring (in life and relationships) and guess what? We’re pulling off the covers; we’re pulling off the clothes; and we are lighter and freer. And with that light, there are certain things that we can see.

I mean even think about it.

During the spring season there is more light, and with more light, you can not only accomplish more, but you can see more. So just a reminder for us all to do a little spring cleaning in our relationships.

And don’t be discouraged if, when you go through that closet of friends, you have to make some adjustments – maybe put some things away; give some things away; or maybe a better term in terms of relationship is perhaps even you’ll have to release some things and release some people in this season as relationships will be redefined.

Don’t be discouraged, though, because once you let go of the old, then you can begin to make room for the new because the one thing that we know is constant in life is change.

We change; people change; situations change; seasons change; and time changes. Change is constant and remember that even when it comes to your relationships.

Always remember I am cheering for you.

