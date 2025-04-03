Take Our Severe Weather Safety Quiz to Check Your Awareness

We are now entering our spring weather season and for this region of the country that means beautiful sunny days, pleasant warm weather along with the opportunity to begin enjoying outdoor activities. It is a wonderful time of the year for most Alabamians, but like Charles Dickenson wrote in the Tales of Two Cities – “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” because spring can also be troublesome in Alabama from the often-severe weather threats that accompany spring.

This is why our new safety series for April will begin with a severe weather review quiz meant as a refresher on frequently discussed safety tips in former safety articles. Let us see how many questions you answer correctly?

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in or around your watch area?

Yes No

Yes, because the watch is intended to provide you time to prepare and review your safety plan and rules.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when severe thunderstorm has been detected by national weather service doppler radar or a reliable report has been received?

Yes No

Yes, a warning is usually issued for portions of one or two counties for an hour or less. If the warning includes your neighborhood or work place, you should act immediately to your life and the lives of others. Treat this warning the same as you would a tornado warning by taking the proper safety precautions.

The best defense against thunderstorms is to stay inside a sturdy building or shelter that protect you?

Yes No

Yes, because you want to protect yourself from deadly lightning large hail, damaging winds, flooding rain and tornadoes. Usually, thunderstorms do not last long and often past by your location in less than one hour.

Once inside a shelter, stay away from windows and avoid electrical equipment and plumbing.

Yes No

Yes, because of the potential dangers associated with them.

Hopefully this quick refresher severe weather safety quiz was helpful as you Keep an Eye on Safety daily, but especially during the spring season.

