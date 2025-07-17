Safety Transportation Tips for Back to School

This time of the year can be both enjoyable and hectic for parents as they enjoy their summer vacation plans whether at home or away but must simultaneously prepare for the opening of another school year in just a matter of weeks. Therefore, it is important that we begin the conversation of how best to safely prepare our students and/or child(ren) for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

We will begin the safety conversation with key safety tips from the National Safety Council regarding how students are transported to school. This safety conversation includes walkers, bus riders, bike riders and teen drivers. Regardless of how your child(ren) travels to school, there are safety precautions which should be considered and practiced.

Let us begin the safety conversation with those who walk to school:

Review your family’s walking safety rules and practice walking to school with your child.

Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available, when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic.

Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing and always cross the street at crosswalks or intersections.

Bike riders:

Teach your child the rules of the road and practice riding the bike route to school with your child.

Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in a single file.

Come to a complete stop before crossing the street; walk bikes across the street.

Stay alert and avoid distracted riding (i.e. headphones, cell phones, etc.).

Make sure your child always wears a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing.

Bus Riders:

Teach your child school bus safety rules and practice with them.

Go to the bus stop with your child(ren) to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus.

Teach your child(ren) to stand 6 feet (or three/3 giant steps) away from the curb.

If your child(ren) must cross the street in front of the bus, teach him or her to walk on the side of the road until they are 10 feet ahead of the bus; your child and the bus driver should always be able to see each other.

Obey school safety zone a speed limits and follow your school’s drop-off procedures.

Make eye contact with children crossing the street.

NEVER pass a bus loading or unloading children.

The area 20 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them to safely enter and exit the bus.

Teen Drivers:

Car crashes are the No.1 cause of death for teens. Fortunately, there is something we can do:

Teens crash because they are inexperienced; practice with new drivers every week, before and after they get their license.

Set a good example; drive the way you want your teen to drive.

Sign the New Driver Deal; an agreement that helps define expectations for parents and teen.

Keeping an Eye on Safety as the new school year begins is a prudent way to start and complete the school year. Let us stay safe by abiding by the rules of the road.

