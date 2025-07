“You may come in and hear Frank Sinatra, Usher or Beyonce. Or...

CHARLES LEWIS, WHO WITH SISTER BRENDA, OPENED THE TOASTED YOLK CAFE, A BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND LUNCH SPOT IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM ON 20TH STREET SOUTH ON MONDAY; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, JULY 14.

