College Student Safety Tips

College is often the first true experience of independent living for most youngsters. It is a time they make their own decisions about virtually everything from the simple to the complex. Like all decisions, there are consequences.

The impact of these consequences can be both good and some unfortunately not so good. The latter is why one should always equip themselves with tools to stay safe while enjoying their college life.

We will begin with some basic safety tips:

Keep the emergency telephone number for your University Police department stored in your phone and also written down in a convenient location.

Keep the emergency phone numbers near your phones. Program emergency contact numbers into your personal phone.

Learn the locations of the emergency telephone call stations on your campus and how to use them.

Ensure that you are subscribed to the campus mass notification system on your campus.

Participate in any campus emergency notification, whistle or other safety programs offered by the college/university.

Familiarize yourself with the layout of the campus. Survey the campus while classes are in session and after dark to see that academic buildings, walkways, facilities, and parking lots are adequately secured and well-lighted.

Plan the safest route when walking to your destination; choose well-lighted, busy pathways and streets. Avoid alleyways or “short cuts” through isolated areas.

Travel in groups and avoid going out alone at night.

Use your campus escort or shuttle services at night.

Tell a friend or roommate where you are going and your expected time to return.

Stay alert, walk near the curb and avoid shrubbery or other places of possible concealment.

These are a few basic campus safety tips to help you Keep an Eye on Safety while away in school. Other safety tips will be forthcoming in this new series on campus life and safety.

