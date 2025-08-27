Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Elected to Third Term with 75% of the Vote

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Randall Woodfin, who spent election day knocking on doors up until the polls closed, saw his hard work pay off on Tuesday as he routed eight challenges with a landslide victory for a third consecutive term as Birmingham mayor.

According to unofficial results, Woodfin won with 24,559 votes, or 74.87 percent in a field that included Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales who finished second with 4,781 votes, or 14.5 percent. Scales also finished second to Woodfin in the 2021. No one else on Tuesday topped 5 percent and that included state Rep. Juandalynn Givan who finished with 1,395 votes for 4.2 percent.

With a third term secured, the incumbent mayor accomplished something that hasn’t happened in Birmingham since 1987 when Richard Arrington won his third term after being elected as the city’s first African American mayor in 1979.

Following the most decisive of his victories for Birmingham’s highest elected office (59 percent in 2017; 64 percent in 2021; 73 percent in 2025), the mayor took to the stage during his Election Night Watch Party at Workplay surrounded by family and friends to address a jubilant crowd of supporters and volunteers.

“From East Birmingham to West End, from North Birmingham to Avondale, you showed up and you showed out today,” he said. “And because of you, know that Birmingham deserves leadership that continues to put them first … and to the great people of his city, whether you voted for me or not, I work for you and … want you to know I am ready keep moving the city forward with you.”

He added, “eight years ago we said Birmingham deserves better and tonight we celebrate what we built together, and not just me as a person, but together. We led in the pandemic, we stood up for justice, we never stopped putting people first.”

Different Than Before

This victory was far different than the previous two for several reasons. Scales and Givan – who introduced “Randemic“ to Birmingham’s political lexicon – proved to be the most tenacious of his opponents when compared to previous ones like William Bell in 2017 and 2021 and even Scales in 2021. Both were seasoned officeholders who used billboards, social media, yard signs and neighborhood meetings unlike in any of past Birmingham campaigns.

It was also different for Woodfin in that this was the first time he came before supporters as a husband and a father which influenced his victory speech.

“Speaking from the heart this work isn’t just political to me. This work is personal,” he said. “I’m not just a mayor, I’m a dad now. And I think everyday about the future we are building for my daughter, I think about the future I’m building for Aubrey and Mason [his blended family] and any other kids on this building and our city tonight.

“I think about what kind of city they’ll grow up in, What kind of opportunities they will have. What kind of safety they will feel, what kind of pride they will carry in calling Birmingham home. I ran for mayor because I wanted to give back to the city that raised me, but I stay in this fight because of them and because of every young person in this city who deserves to dream big, live free and walk into a future full of promise.”

Education

Based on exit polling conducted by the Birmingham Times, much of Woodfin’s popularity came from ensuring that each Birmingham City Schools graduate can attend college debt-free.

“I have a 12-year-old in Birmingham City Schools so I’m looking forward to my baby being a part of Birmingham Promise so she can go to college with a little money,” said Mallory Shank, who lives near the airport and voted for Woodfin. “I appreciate him paving our streets. I appreciate all the work Woodfin is doing for our city. but mainly Birmingham Promise for my sweet baby to get her into college.”

Birmingham Promise provides up to four years of free tuition assistance for graduates of City Schools who attend public colleges and universities in Alabama. It also manages a paid internship program that allows high school seniors to build valuable work experience.

Sara McMillion, who lives in East Birmingham, said outside the Huffman precinct, “I voted for Woodfin. I like what’s he’s done for the city in his last two terms, Birmingham Promise being at the top of the list for me. The youth is the future and by having that initiative in place it’s breaking barriers that many people in our community face. I’m excited to see what Birmingham will continue to grow into under Woodfin.”

What’s next for the mayor and the city?

“The next chapter is about finishing what we started and pushing further,” he said Tuesday. “What does that look like? We are going to keep taking illegal guns off the streets. We are going to keep investing in our children’s education, mental health and safety we are going to make housing more affordable, public transportation more reliable, and every corner of city more connected and cared for. Together we are building a Birmingham that works for everyone.”

Besides Woodfin, Scales and Givan, challengers Frank Woodson finished with 999 votes, or 3 percent; Brian Rice, 650 votes, or 1.98 percent; Kamau Afrika, 106 or 0.3 percent; Jerimy Littlepage, 189 votes or 0.58 percent; David Russell 71 votes or 0.22 percent and Marilyn James-Johnson 52 votes or 0.16 percent.

