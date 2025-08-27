After Scuffles at Football Opener, Birmingham City Schools Issues Guidelines for Sporting Events

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham City Schools on Tuesday announced new guidelines for attendance at sporting events to help create a “safe and enjoyable environment.”

Videos circulating on social media depict people running and fights being broken up during a Thursday night football game between Ramsay High School and Parker High School at Legion Field, which was part of the third annual “Stop the Violence” event.

The Birmingham Police Department confirmed there were no reported injuries and no further acts of violence after the situation was controlled.

BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan Ed.D. on Tuesday issues a statement that read, “Safety is a priority in Birmingham City Schools. In recent months we’ve invested in hi-tech scanners as well as alert systems for our school employees. These new guidelines are part of our ongoing commitment to safety and security in our schools and facilities as well as our events.”

The guidelines include the following:

All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the entire game.

The parent or guardian must have a valid photo identification.

All attendees are expected to follow the rules of the athletic facilities where the athletic event is being held.

Only clear bags are allowed, and all bags are subject to search.

Those who fail to follow the facility rules may be escorted from the facility.

Spectators are asked to remain seated in the stands during the game. Loitering or gathering of groups in the aisles, concourses, ramps, entrances, or exits is prohibited.

Smoking, including using electronic cigarettes or intoxicants, and/or possessing alcohol are not permitted.

No rough housing, running, fighting, use of profanity, or acting in a manner considered to be offensive, threatening, insulting, humiliating, embarrassing, disruptive, obscene, sexually explicit, gang-related, or violent will be allowed.

BCS students who violate the BCs Student Code of Conduct or create and unsafe environment or condition will be removed from the game without ticket reimbursement.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

