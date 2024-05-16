Tapping Into God-Given Gifts

When’s the last time you made time to listen to that still, small voice on the inside of you? Or when have you last taken a moment to breathe and take in all of what’s happening in your life? In an era of cellphones, laptops, tablets and smart watches, those questions can almost come off as laughable.

We are only a snap (or a power button) away from the latest news updates, the next event alarm or recurring Zoom call. Gadgets deliver what’s happening in the world with the utmost quickness right to our eyes and ears.

So why would we want to listen in silence when there’s so much else to hear going on around us? I have found that when I am struggling to keep up with every social media update, bouncing from one virtual meeting to another and packing my calendar with the latest social networking outings, it is far too easy to lose my own agenda and goals to something and someone else. I get lost in a true external agenda.

Here’s what I mean: When I’m keeping up with all the items going on in the world, or my community, I can easily lose focus on my own agenda, or my internal compass. And if you aren’t making time to focus on your goals and dreams, and listen to the still, small voice, the same thing is happening to you too. It may be a harsh statement, but it is a fact.

I believe that one characteristic of successful people is their tenacious focus. They are clear on their mission – or life vision – and remain committed to it. And we all see the fruit of their focus, regardless of whatever else is going on around them. They work with excellence, which is going beyond what most people give (the status quo). They accomplish their goals easily. And greatness surrounds them, in the form of other people taking notice of their work.

You know, they are the ones whom others will say, “No one can do that like them.” They simply took time to tap into the God-given gift they were given. And I implore you to do the same.

Time waits for no one, so why not strive for a life well lived and a life well invested (in terms of time). Make your life, your work and your goals count. Listen and get clear on what your heart is saying. Then follow it with fervor. The world – your world – is waiting to see what you will manifest.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

