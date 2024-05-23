PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**RUBEN STUDDARD at Perfect Note.

**FUSION INVITE NIGHT at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**SYMPHONY IN THE SUMMER at Railroad Park.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HAM HAM JAM JAM 2024: WINSTON RAMBLE TRIO, HAYSOP, HAM BAGBY & THE SEIGE at The Nick.

**RUBEN STUDDARD at Perfect Note.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS & TONY MCNEAL at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**MEN’S DREAM CONFERENCE, 2-4 p.m. at 525 Bradley Road in Gardendale, Alabama, 35071 with DAVID CRAIG, JUSTIN EVANS and ALEX JONES hosted by JAJUAN WIGGINS and AHMAD COLLINS. Call 205 515-0441 for more or email: jajuan_Wiggins@ymail.com.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**SEED FEST is a MUSIC FESTIVAL, Saturday, 2-7 p.m., featuring the Grammy Nominated THE WALLS GROUP that will perform at 6 p.m. and with live music and inspiration by Birmingham’s Best Local Artists, food trucks. Free UAB Health Screenings, Free Wills and Power of Attorney. FREE ENTRY.

**SYMPHONY IN THE SUMMER at Railroad Park.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**BEDHEAD & VARSITY BLUES at The Nick.

**SAXOPHONIST ERISA NICOLE at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

*EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st..

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SYMPHONY IN THE SUMMER at Railroad Park.

**SUNDAY FREE SHOW WITH TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND with Special Guest NEST FROM NOLA at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**BHAM BLUES EXPLOSION (GARY, TAYLOR, LEIF & RYAN) at The Nick.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**PAUL CAUTHERN at Iron City.

**BRODY SCHENK & DANNY HAMMONS at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**HANNAH’S DROP DEAD CABARET at The Nick.

**DASH RIP ROCK at The Nick.

**JAZZ SAXOPHONIST NELSON RANGELL at Perfect Note.

NEWS TO USE…

**ALABAMA BALLET’S FINAL PRODUCTION – BONNIE AND CLYDE is May 31 – June 2 at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater concludes Alabama Ballet lineup for the 2023-24 season. Performances are scheduled: Friday – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The production is about the infamous bank robbers’ journey and demise and crafted by ROGER VAN FLETERN, who incorporates classical and popular music from the 1903s era to put a contemporary spin on the timeless tale. For more, call 205-322-4300.

OPPORTUNITIES…

**CALLING ALL MUSICIANS – UAB Alys Stephens Center is calling all music talents, from bands and duos to rappers, solo musicians and vocalists of all ages to share an opportunity for showcasing their talent at the 2024 Arts Block Party. Deadline is June 20. This is a PAID opportunity. For more information, email: ascbookings@uab.edu.

**LIFT YOUR SPIRITS: PERMISSION TO CELEBRATE – FLAMING WITH FRIENDS is the theme for a fundraiser for community grief support that will take place on July 28, Thursday, 6-9 p.m. at the Vestavia Country Club. The event gives people permission to celebrate life. There will be silent and live auctions with jewelry, pottery, artwork, kids and pet packages, entertainment, travel experiences, dining experiences and more. Enjoy live music, dancing, a buffet and cocktails at a summer evening party. For more info, cpsmith@communitygriefsupport.org or 205-492-3350.

**GRANTS FOR ARTS PROJECTS: MEDIA ARTS – Interested in receiving grant information, the Second Grants for Arts project deadline Part 1- Submit to Grants.gov is July 11, 11:50 p.m. Eastern time. Part 2 – Submit to Applicant Portal is July 16-23, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Earliest Announcement of Grant Award or Rejection is April 2025. Earliest Start Date for Proposed Project is June 1, 2025. For more information, go to: arts.gov. For questions and help, contact Emma Bartley, bartleye@arts.gov, 202-682-5591 or Avril Claytor, claytora@arts.gov, 202-682-5028.

THINGS TO DO…IN JUNE…

**JUNE 1 – YOGA AND BRUNCH with YAMALA MA’ATMAN, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue SW.

**JUNE 8 – THE MARVEL CITY CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. at 1623 2nd Avenue North, Bessemer.

**JUNE 10 – YWCA CREW 2024 TEEN ENRICHMENT PROGRAM, June 10 – July 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more: FRC@ywcabham.org or 205-949-5550.

**JUNE 15 – 26th MAGIC CITY SICKLE CELL WALK at Railroad Park, 8 a.m. – Noon. Bring your family and friends for an informative, health-conscious friendly morning in the park. Join a team. Register at: sicklecellwalk.swell.gives. For more info, call, 205-780-2355 or walk@sicklecellbham.org.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

** ENTREPRENEURS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE is June 20 and 21st at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District. Registration is $159 before April 19 and $170 afterward until June 18th. The Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is the host. To register and for more, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

FOR GARDEN LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS….

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE with registration.

**CHILDREN’S SUMMER CAMP is at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on May 28-July 26 with a Morning Camp and Afternoon Camp.

**SUPERHERO TRAINING ACADEMY, July 8 – July 12, 9 a.m. – Noon with a morning and afternoon camp.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday .

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

