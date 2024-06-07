Birmingham Entrepreneur Lamar Benefield to Host Grant Workshop

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Lamar Benefield knows firsthand what it takes to run a small business. That’s why on June 12-13, he will host a two day grant workshop at the Lovely Time Event Center at 2341 Carson Road, Birmingham, AL 35215 from 10 a.m. until Noon.

“[I] want to educate small business owners on how to utilize grants,” Benefield adding, “[I] simply want to bring awareness of information that help take a business to the next level.”

Day 1 will include grants available for small business owners, how to gain access to templates and hidden grants for small businesses and start-ups. Day 2 will include “Learn How to Pitch Your Ideas” and “Learn How To Properly Write a Grant Proposal”.

As the owner of Fourth Quarter, a transportation company, and an independent contractor, Benefield, said he wanted to understand the “ins and outs of business. I noticed the challenge of bidding, so I decided to create a workshop for small business owners and entrepreneurs by calling up some experts to teach how to secure government contracts,” he said.

Benefield has hosted a number of workshops over the past several years.

In April, he hosted a comprehensive State Procurement and Government Contracting Seminar, or the 6 Figure Workshop, where participants received expert training and guidance on navigating the complexities of the procurement process.

The seminar was designed for businesses of all sizes looking to secure government contracts and expand their opportunities in the public sector. Experienced speakers covered topics such as contract strategies, bid preparation, contract compliance, and winning government contracts. Perfect Service Heating & Air Conditioning Company was one of the sponsors involved in this event.

“I held a seminar to not only educate myself, but others as well that may make the same mistake(s). Come to find out, a lot of people were curious about that topic.”

A Birmingham native, Benefield, 29, grew up in the Druid Hills neighborhood. A product of the Birmingham City School System, he graduated from Huffman High School and continued his education at Miles College in Fairfield.

“I think Birmingham will produce more entrepreneurs moving forward because everybody seems to understand generational wealth here,” he said.

For additional information call 205-470-1162.

