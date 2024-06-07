UAB Hospital recognized as a ‘Best Regional Hospital for Equitable Access’

UAB Hospital has been recognized as a U.S. News & World Report “Best Regional Hospital for Equitable Access,” highlighting UAB as an exemplar of both quality of care and equitability of access for socioeconomically disadvantaged patients.

Only 53 hospitals nationwide were included in this inaugural designation. The accolade underscores the degree to which UAB Hospital cares for patients from certain socially vulnerable backgrounds, such as lower-resourced households and neighborhoods.

“This recognition is one I am tremendously proud for UAB Hospital to receive, as we take seriously our honor and responsibility to be a leader in providing equal, consistent care to patients regardless of their background or ability to pay,” said Brenda Carlisle, chief executive officer of UAB Hospital. “As a public safety net hospital, UAB exists to serve all people and is committed to continuing to deliver world-class care that meets our patients where they are and provides what they need.”

The recognition is awarded to hospitals that are listed on U.S. New & World Report’s “Best Regional Hospitals” list and also meet additional criteria, including patients with socioeconomic deprivation, and percentage of Medicaid patients, and racial and ethnic patient representation.

UAB Hospital provides more than $70 million in unreimbursed charity care every year. In 2019, UAB assumed management responsibilities for Cooper Green Mercy Health and recently announced an expansion in eligibility criteria to help more people. UAB has also invested millions of dollars in Live HealthSmart Alabama, a transformational movement to improve the health of all Alabamians.