Birmingham Museum of Art Presents African Heritage Festival on Saturday

The return of its African Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 1-5 p.m. This year’s festival offers a fun day celebrating the richness of African cultures and traditions through discussions, workshops, performances, and more.

Festival Schedule:

1–2 p.m.: Panel Discussion — The Evolution of Black Hair in Birmingham, Alabama

Join hairstylists Sonia Tutuwan, Darrius Peace, and LaShawn Hill (CROWN

campaign state leader in Alabama) for an insightful discussion on the history and

significance of Black hair in Birmingham. The panel will be facilitated by Bettina

Byrd-Giles, an interculturalist, naturalista community activist, and health equity expert.

3:30 – 4 p.m.: African Storytelling with Dr. Tolu. Experience captivating stories that connect to African roots, told by the engaging Dr. Tolu.

4 – 5 p.m.: West African Drumming Performance by Sahi On Ko Djony. Engage with the rhythms and folklore of West African drumming and dance in this dynamic performance.

1 – 5 p.m.: African Headwrap and Fabric Exploration with Dr. Tolu. Explore the vibrant textiles of Africa with Dr. Tolu, diving into the cultural significance and beauty of African headwraps and fabrics.

1 – 5 p.m.: Face Painting Enjoy elaborate African-inspired face painting designs.

1 – 5 p.m.: Reggae Fusion Food Truck. Savor authentic gourmet Jamaican cuisine from this Veteran-owned family business.

Celebrate the vibrant traditions of African cultures and the Museum’s African art galleries. Sponsored by Medical Properties Trust with support from Blue Cross Blue Shield, the festival will include food, art projects, and a focus on the BMA’s African art collection.

