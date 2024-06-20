June 20, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

CONTROL ROOM DISPATCHER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Control Room Dispatcher; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or

send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/20/2024

MAINTENANCE TECH

LEAD MAINTENANCE TECH

BJCC, is recruiting for a Maintenance Tech, Lead Maintenance Tech, for information & to apply

BT06/20/2024

CITY WALK COORDINATOR,

DIRECTOR OF TICKETING OPERATIONS

AND ASSISTANT BOX OFFICE MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a City Walk Coordinator, Director of Ticketing Operations, and Assistant Box Office Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/20/2024

SET UP SUPERVISOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Set Up Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/20/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assistant Director, Media Relations

Human Resources Coordinator

Groundskeeper

Custodian

Asst Coach, Women’s Soccer

Asst Coach, Men’s Lacrosse

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT06/20/2024

IAM ENGINEER

Regions Bank seeks IAM Engineer in Birmingham,

AL to design, develop & test Identity &

Access Management (IAM) systems & solutions.

Telecommuting allowed for this position.

Req Bach degree in Engg, Comp Sci, Math,

or rel fld + 5 yrs exp in computer-related

occ. Send resume & cover ltr to HRContact@regions.com

using Ref # 455390.

BT06/20/2024

FRAUD ANALYTICS ANALYST II

Regions Bank seeks Fraud Analytics Analyst

II in Birmingham, AL to perform analysis

& interpretation of fraud-based threats

by gathering & analyzing data and providing

reports from analysis. Position allows for

telecommuting from home from anywhere in

the U.S. Req Mast degree in Data Sci, Math,

Comp Sci, or closely rel fld + 1 yr exp

in data sci, analytics, or data engg rel

occ. Send resume & cover ltr to HRContact@regions.com

using Ref # 148994.

BT06/20/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-901663

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ELIZABETH CERTAIN (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; JOE H. LEWIS;

JESSIE J. LEWIS,SR.(DECEASED) AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES; J.T. SMALLWOOD,

JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right,

title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 24, 2024, and an Amended Petition on May 22, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 15, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3840 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-22-4-005-002.000 a/k/a 0123002240050020000000

Legal Description: Lots 2 and 3, Block 3, in Dromgoole’s Addition to Gate City, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 5, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 2 & 3 BLK 3 DROMGOOLES ADD TO GATE CITY

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-901617

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PRINCETON LEGACY,LLC; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS TRUSTEE, PURSUANT TO

THE TERMS OF THAT CERTAIN POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATE AS OF NOVEMBER

1, 1999, RELATED TO METROPOLITAN ASSET FUNDING, INC,. II, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1999-D; J.T.SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR;

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 22, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 15, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2121 Avenue I, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-31-3-043-006.000 a/k/a 0122003130430060000000

Legal Description: Lots 11 and 12, Block 21-I, according to the Survey of Ensley Land Company’s 5th Addition to Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 80, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 21-I ENSLEYLAND COS 5TH ADD TO ENSLEY.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-901661

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: AFAF YOUNES AND ELIE JESSY YOUNES; J.T. SMALLWOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR;

JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 24, 2024, and an Amended Petition on April 24, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 28, 2024, and an Amended Lis Pendens in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on June 28, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2105 Avenue I, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-31-3-043-002.000 a/k/a 0122003130430020000000

Legal Description: Lots 3 and 4, Block 21-I, according to the Survey of Ensley Land Company’s 5th Addition to Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 80, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 21-I ENSLEY LAND COS 5TH ADD.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-901613

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: AFAF YOUNES AND ELIE JESSY YOUNES; J.T. SMALLWOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR;

JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 22, 2024, and an Amended Petition on April 24, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 28, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 15, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2103 Avenue I, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-31-3-043-001.000 a/k/a 0122003130430010000000

Legal Description: Lots 1 and 2, Block 21-I, according to the Survey of Ensley Land Company’s 5th Addition to Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 80, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 1+2 BLK 21-I ENSLEY LAND COS 5TH ADD.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-901616

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION (FORMERLY IRON AND STEEL CREDIT UNION); LAYMON O’NEIL PALMER, IN HIS CAPACITY AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JESSIE L. PALMER); BERTIE MAE MORRISON (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; LULA D. JONES (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, J.T. SMALLWOOD JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 22, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded or will record a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on April 29, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on June 28, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2104 Avenue I, Birmingham, Alabama 35218

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-31-3-044-012.000 a/k/a 01220031300440120000000

Legal Description: Lots 21 and 22, Block 21-H, according to the Survey of Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOTS 21+ 22 blk 21-H ENSLEY.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 §§ 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 6th day of May, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904575

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANKIE L. LEE; RODNEY JOE MARCUM; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1010 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

A part of Lot 4, in Block 3, of J.M. Ware property as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the Southwesterly line of 12th Street, 177 feet northwesterly of its intersection with the northwesterly line of 10th

Avenue North; thence run northwesterly along said southwesterly line of 12th Street, 30 feet, thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southwesterly 108 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southeasterly for 30 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southwesterly 108 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southeasterly for 30 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southeasterly for 30 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run northeasterly 108 feet to the Point of Begin Ning, a/k/a POB 177 FT S N W OF THE N W INTER OF 10TH AVE N & 12TH ST N TH N W 30 FT S ALG 12TH ST NTH S W 108 FT S TH S E 30 FT STH N E 108 FT S TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 4 BLK 3 J M WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904658

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BENJAMIN JORDAN; C&R PROPERTIES, INC,; DOWNTOWN JIMMIE HALE MISSION, an ALABAMA NON-PROFIT CORPORATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1023 11th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

The Southeast 50 feet of the Southwest 100 feet of Lot 3, in Block 3, according to the survey of J.M. Ware’s map which is recorded in Deed Book 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/aSE 50 FT S OF SW 100 FT S OF LOT 3 BLK 3 J M WARE SUR SECT 35 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904578

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FREDERICK A. BURKES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 19, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1018 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

The Southeast 50 feet of the Southwest 100 feet of Lot 3, in Block 3, according to the survey of J.M. Ware’s map which is recorded in Deed Book 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/aSE 50 FT S OF SW 100 FT S OF LOT 3 BLK 3 J M WARE SUR SECT 35 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904618

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MACEDONIA 17TH STREET BAPTIST CHURCH; FRANK STEPHEN BUCK; MARTHA JANE BUCK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1206 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

Part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South Range 3 West, situated in Jefferson County,

Alabama, more particularly describe as follows:

Begin at a point on the west line of Lawn Street ( now 13th Street) at a point 105 feet North of the intersection of the North line of Fountain Avenue ( now 12th Avenue ) with the West line of Lawn Street, thence in a westerly direction parallel with Lawn Street a distance of 50 feet; thence East Parallel with Fountain Avenue a distance of

190 feet to the west line of Lawn Street; thence South along the West line of Lawn Street 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a BEG 105 FT N OF INTERSECT 12TH AVE N & 13TH ST N TH CONT N 50 FT TH W 190 FT TH S 50 FT TH E 190 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904587

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ORZELL BILLINGSLEY, JR., DECEASED; Y.L. ANTHONY, DECEASED; BETTY PRATT ANTHONY, DECEASED; SHAUNE BILLINGSLEY HOWDEN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 19, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1201 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South Range 3 West, Jefferson County,

Alabama, being more filly described as follows:

Begin at the Northwest corner Lot 5 of Magnolia Heights 1st Addition and 12th Avenue North; thence Westerly 28 feet along said Avenue to the right of way of I-65; thence Southeasterly 110 feet along said right of way; thence Northerly 106 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a POB INTER N W COR LOT 5 MAGNOLIA HGTS 1ST ADD & 12TH AVE N TH W 28S FT ALG AVE TO I-65 TH N 105S FT TO POB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-900058

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HEIRS OF JOHNNIE HILL, SR,. DECEASED; HEIRS OF PASTORA HILL WILSON, DECEASED; HEIRS OF MACK ARTHUR BOSWELL, DECEASED; HEIRS OF JOHNNIE HILL, JR., DECEASED; WILL A. BOSWELL; ANTHERIA HILL; TAWANA HILL NEWTON; DAVID ARTHUR BOSWELL; CARLA BOSWELL; CALVIN SCOTT; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1015 11th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

Commence at the intersection of the north line of 10th Avenue and the west line of 12th Street North, thence west along the north line of 10th Avenue 200 feet to a 20 foot alley, thence 90 degrees right 160 feet along said alley line for Point of Beginning, thence 90 degrees right 92 feet, thence 90 degrees left 40 feet, thence 90 degrees left 92 feet, thence 90 degrees left 40 feet to Point of Beginning. Said land being a part of Lot 4, in Block 3, in the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a THE SE 40 FT S OF SW 92 FT S OF LOT 4, BLK 3 J M WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE, DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON; DARRELL P. HOUSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 131, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904661

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LOYD E. CUMMINGS; JANICE COLLEEN CUPPS, DECEASED; DAVID FIKES; MICHAEL CUPPS;

BILL BARTON; RODNEY WILLIAMS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on February 21, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1608 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

Parcel I: The East 50 feet of the West 180 feet of Lot 7, in Block 19, according to the Survey of J.M. Ware of

Birmingham, as recorded in deed Volume 158, page 132 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, Parcel II: The East 50 feet of Lot 7, in Block 19, according to the Survey of J.M. Ware of

Birmingham, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, a/k/a POB 130 FT NE OF N INTER OF 16TH ST N & 12TH AVE N TH NE 90D FT 120 S FT ALG AVE TO ALLEY TH NW 125TH SW 90D FT 100S FT TH SE 125 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 7 BLK

19 J M WAR SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-901915

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; HEARTWOOD 88 INC.; BRENDA F. CALDWELL A/K/A BRENDA CARWELL; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 23, Block 7, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 1, Page 3.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017058307 as follows: LOT 23 BLK 7 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY CO 6TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-016-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT06/20/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-901916

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAY MAY HOLDINGS, LLC; CALVIN BROWN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 73, according to the Survey of Birmingham-Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 245, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022868 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 73 BHAM ENSLEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-2-007-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024 at 9:15 am, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at p.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Sidewalks and Canopies for Pelham Oaks Elementary School at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Room 248 in Ruby Carson on purchase order #P0005570 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the installation of whiteboards in Ruby Carson on blanket purchase order #P0005250 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for construction of Carver

Theater Reroofing at 1631 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of Alabama and the City of

Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having

any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Gary Ohlman – Architect, City of Birmingham – Department of Capital Projects (Architect / Engineer).

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

(Contractor)

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

BT06/20/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER

CD21-03D-M02-GYACI at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on June 25, 2024, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Renovation and construction of Graysville Youth Community Center.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of GRAYSVILLE YOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER CD21-03D-M02-GYACI.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture, 2920 First Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain one (1) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Printer upon receipt of check in the amount of $100.00 per set made payable to Alabama Graphics and by calling them at (205) 252-8505. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Architect prior to the bid date.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds Architecture makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered, or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non-Exempt Federal and Federally-assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT06/20/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, on June 21, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB HEART AND VASCULAR CENTER

NORTH PAVILON 6TH FLOOR

ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE RELOCATION

FOR THE UAB HEALTH SYSTEM

At the

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235018

SCOPE OF WORK:

Phased project within an operating hospital involving renovation and expansion of existing spaces including but not limited to demolition, gypsum board, painting flooring, ceilings, fire protection, HVAC and Electrical. The work will be performed using infection control measures so that clinical operations can continue without interruption. Adjacent spaces are sensitive to noise and vibrations and may require measures to mitigate these issues. General contractors must have significant experience in working in a hospital environment and have knowledge and experience with implementation, monitoring, and maintaining infection control and interim life safety measures. This project will require significant coordination, working with the owners of specified equipment vendors, and scheduling to successfully deliver the project. The estimated construction cost is between 400,000 and 500,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, June 21, 2024, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, no later than June 26, 2024 by 5:00 PM Central Time.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel & Associates

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is July 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Christopher Hodges, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 8th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on July 18, 2024, will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on July 1, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE OF VALUATION OF PROPERTY

Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization & Adjustments

In accordance with State of Alabama Code, Section 40-2-18, the Jefferson County, Alabama Board of Equalization has set 2024 real property values for all parcels located in Jefferson County, Alabama. Beginning on May 24, 2024 these values are available for public inspection in the Birmingham and Bessemer Courthouse’s Board of Equalization or you may log on to the Board of Equalization website to locate the value. Objections must be filed in writing within 30 calendar days of the objection notice date. You may file online, hand deliver, or mail objections to us. Instructions addressing objections to value are also available on our website at: boe.jccal.org.

BT06/20/2024

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Air Cargo Apron Joint Seal

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority 5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 1:00 PM CST, Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, spall repair, crack repair, partial slab

replacement, joint seal replacement, and pavement marking on the air cargo apron at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, AL.

BT06/20/2024

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Terminal Apron Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority 5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. TheBAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of

the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, spall repair, crack repair, partial slab

replacement, joint seal replacement, and pavement marking on the commercial terminal apron at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, AL.

BT06/20/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for five (5) airfield regulators with Ace Control.

Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at hhto://www.flybhm.com or via

email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is June 21, 2024, no later than

2:00 pm Central time.

BT06/20/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for the installation of Marley MD Model

MD501UAD1LSBF 1- Cell induced draft Counterflow cooling tower at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth

International Airport parking deck. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at hhto://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is July 19, 2024, no later than

2:00 pm Central time.

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE

Notice to Ashley Bartel, whose last known address is 13105 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL 35242:

You will take notice that a Petition to Modify Visitation was filed on the 6th October 2023. Please be advised that should you intend to contest this cause of action, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Rebecca Lee, Esq., whose address is 71A Town Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806) and with the Circuit Court Clerk of Shelby County, AL whose address is 112 North Main Street, P.O. Box 1810, Columbiana, AL 35051.

BT06/20/2024

LEGAL NOTICE AND NOTICE OF HEARING

State of Maine, Cumberland, ss.

District Court, Location: Portland, Docket No. PORDC-PC-23-53

Legal Notice to: Dias Wolfsbane, Justin Robinson and Unknown Father

Pursuant to an Order for Service by Publication dated, 5/28/2024,

Notice is hereby given that:

1. Pursuant to 22 M.R.S. §§ 4001 et seq., State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services (“DHHS”) has filed a Petition for Child Protection Order and Petition for Termination of Parental Rights (“Petitions”) with regard to minor child, Morris Robison, d.o.b. August 31, 2023

2. Mother of the child is Dias Wolfsbane (D.O.B. 1/8/1996. The putative father of the child is Justin Robinson (D.O.B. 12/7/1994). The actual father is unknown.

3. DHHS has met the requirements to serve the parent by publication

4. Hearing on the Petitions as to Dias Wolfsbane, Justin Robinson, and Unknown Father will be held at Maine District Court, 2055 Newbury Street, Courtroom #4 Portland, Maine 04101 on August 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. for the parents to appear and be heard. If you believe you could be a parent to this child, you must appear on this date and time or risk being found to have abandoned the child.

5. Right to Legal Counsel: A parent in these proceedings is entitled to legal counsel. Ms. Wolfsbane’s court-appointed counsel is Deborah Feagans, Esq., 31 Main Street, Suite 4, Gorham, ME 04038, Tel. (207) 939-5720. Mr. Robinson’s court-appointed counsel is Henry Shanoski Esq., 386 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101. Tel. (207) 775-6262.

6. If a parent fails to appear at the scheduled hearing, the court will likely find that the parent has abandoned the child pursuant to 22 M.R.S. §4002 (1-A) which could result in the termination of parental rights under 22 M.R.S. §§4051-4057.

7. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Portland Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child and Family Services at (207) 822-2231.

8. 8. In these proceedings, State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services is represented by the Maine Office of the Attorney General, 125 Presumpscot Street, Suite 26, Portland, ME 04103, Tel. (207) 822-0260.

Dated: 5/31/24

Susan Driscoll, Judge, Maine District Court

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-07: Solid Waste Collection will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Friday, June 28th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. Non-mandatory pre-bid site visits will be held at the Birmingham Water Works Main Complex on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 am. Pre-bid site visits will be held on the Main Complex, and off-campus site visits must be scheduled with the prospective manager/supervisor or their appointee. “Specifications and Conditions” and “Bid Forms” are attached, and all bids shall be F.O.B. destination, freight prepaid, and at no charge. One copy of the bid form should be returned, and the bidder should retain a copy. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-07: Solid Waste Collection”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Derleda Abrom @ derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or Jonathan Jett @ Jonathan.jett@bwwb.org. You can also call 205-244-4300 for any immediate questions.

BT06/20/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF

PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE

BIRMINGHAM PLANNING COMMISSION

TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE EASTERN AREA COMMUNITIES FRAMEWORK PLAN, WHICH INCLUDES CHANGES TO THE CITY’S LAND USE PLAN ON JUNE 25, 2024 AT 5:00 PM IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER IN BIRMINGHAM CITY HALL.

THE EASTERN AREA COMMUNITIES INCLUDE THE WOODLAWN, EAST LAKE, EAST BIRMINGHAM, AND AIRPORT HILLS COMMUNITIES.

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT THE EASTERN AREA FRAMEWORK PLAN

IF YOU NEED MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM PLANNING DIVISION AT

254-2479.

BT06/20/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF

PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE

BIRMINGHAM PLANNING COMMISSION

TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE NORTHSIDE-SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITIES FRAMEWORK PLAN, WHICH INCLUDES CHANGES TO THE CITY’S LAND USE PLAN ON JUNE 25, 2024 AT

5:00 PM IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER IN BIRMINGHAM CITY HALL.

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT THE NORTHSIDE-SOUTHSIDE AREA FRAMEWORK PLAN

IF YOU NEED MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM PLANNING DIVISION AT

254-2479.

BT06/20/2024

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

( Use Housing Authority Birmingham District-HABD logo )

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Draft 2025 Annual Plan Amendment

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has amended its Annual Plan which is available for review and public comments on June 28, 2024 for 45 days located at www.habd.org and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District – 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

BT06/20/2024

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

Haren Construction Company, Inc. is seeking qualified Small/Minority/Women Business Enterprises (S/MWBE) for construction of the Jefferson Co, AL – Five Mile Crk WRF Headworks Impvs Project. Subcontractor and supplier opportunities include but not limited to: Demolition, Erosion Control, Hauling, Rebar, Electrical, Dewatering, Paving, Concrete Work, Painting, and Material Supply. Quotes received by End of Business 6/25/2024. Please contact Samantha Nelson at 423-604-3038 for information.

BT06/20/2024

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for Annual Inspection of the Fire Alarm, Backflow, and Sprinklers at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is June 28, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

BT6/20/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 38-24 “OEM PRINTER INK AND TONER

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 7/10/2024, for OEM Printer Ink and Toner.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT06/20/2024

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES

Pursuant to the Provisions of the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act 32-13-1 thru 8

code of Alabama 1975. These Vehicles will be sold on 07/22/2024 at 11:00 AM at 1 800 Wreckers 130 3rd Ave No. Birmingham, AL 35204.

2015 Hyundai Sonata 5NPE24AF7FH132162

2014 Hyundai Accent KMHCT4A8EU642841

2000 Toyota 4 Runner JT3GN87R8Y0144544

2005 GMC Yukon 1GKFK66U15J147774.

BT06/20/2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The vehicle listed have been declared abandoned and will be sold at public auction on

August 7, 2024 @ 2:00 pm

2008 Dodge Charger VIN 2B3KA43G88H205340

@ 1315 15th Ave N Bessemer Al 35020

BT06/20/2024

