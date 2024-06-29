City of Birmingham to Encourage Self-Care During July 12 Mental Health Awareness Day

City of Birmingham

On Friday, July 12, the City of Birmingham will join community partners to present Mental Health Awareness Day in Linn Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to pick up free resources and discuss mental health, which is a topic many people are often reluctant to address.

This year will be the third year Crystal Mullen-Johnson, a licensed clinical social worker and founder of Nurture Alabama, has co-hosted the event with the City of Birmingham to help dismantle the stigma around mental health.

“The goal of this event is to engage in open discussions about mental health and to provide support to those in need,’’ Mullen-Johnson said.

Attendees will be able to talk to mental health experts; enjoy local food trucks and a DJ; have a free depression screening; enjoy free massages; and more. Members of the UAB football team will be present after 12:30 p.m. to sign autographs.

Said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin: “Mental health and wellness are too often ignored in our community. Mental Health Awareness Day is our chance to change that; it’s our opportunity to emphasize the importance of mental health.’’

“Please join us and take the time to learn, to embrace self-care, and to understand that you are worthy in every way.’’

Sometimes, when people are going through a difficult time, they would just appreciate a supportive conversation. They may want to talk about their hurt or pain. But there are times when a friend does not know how to respond. Experts will be available to help direct people on to get help for themselves or others, Mullen-Johnson said.

Speakers on the stage will include:

Alexandria Means, a domestic violence expert

Beverly Johnson from the Alabama Department of Mental Health

Dr. Hernando Carter, a general practitioner

Some of the interactive sessions will include:

A session on how breathing techniques can help improve responses to trauma triggers with yoga therapist Jamella Strode

Activities for adults from the City’s Park and Recreation Department

Depression screenings with a licensed professional counselor

Chair massages

For more information, visit www.nurturebham.com.