Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough Named Interim President of Talladega College

TALLADEGA, Ala. – The Talladega College Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough as the interim president of the institution, effective immediately. Dr. Kimbrough brings a wealth of experience, a distinguished academic background, and a proven track record of leadership in higher education to his new role. The transformational leader has committed to serving at least one year to help the college establish stability on all fronts.

Dr. Kimbrough, widely respected for his dynamic leadership and innovative approach to education, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree from Miami University in Ohio, and a Ph.D. from Georgia State University. He has served in various influential roles in the higher education space, including president of Dillard University and Philander Smith College (now University), where he was instrumental in enhancing academic programs, increasing enrollment, and strengthening community partnerships.

Rica Lewis-Payton, ’81, chairwoman of the Talladega College Board of Trustees, expressed her gratitude to Dr. Edward L. Hill Jr., who served as the acting interim president following the recent resignation of Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, the 21st president of the College.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hill for his dedication and stewardship during this

transitional period for Talladega College. His leadership has been invaluable in maintaining the continuity and integrity of our institution,” Lewis-Payton said.

Chairwoman Lewis-Payton is enthusiastic to welcome Kimbrough to the 157-year-old institution, noting the significance of his appointment.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kimbrough join Talladega College as our interim president. His

extensive experience and visionary leadership are exactly what we need to navigate this period of transition and lay the groundwork for a prosperous future. Dr. Kimbrough’s commitment to serving for the next year will be pivotal in establishing stability and fostering growth across all areas of our college,” Lewis-Payton said.

Dr. Kimbrough is married to attorney Adria Nobles Kimbrough, a 1997 graduate of Talladega College. They are proud parents of two children, Lydia Nicole and Benjamin Barack. Their connection to the college community underscores their commitment to the institution’s success.

As Talladega College embarks on this new chapter, the campus community eagerly anticipates Dr. Kimbrough’s positive impact, which will further the College’s mission of academic excellence and community engagement.

