Rickwood In Review: A Historic Week of People, Purpose and Players (Photos)

Times Staff

The hits keep on coming for the City of Birmingham one week after hosting its first ever Major League baseball game,

FOX Sports reported “MLB at Rickwood” had an average viewership of 2,346,000 its most-watched Major League Thursday night regular-season game since Sept. 22, 2022 with a viewership 41 percent higher than last year’s average for Thursday night regular-season games.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told the Birmingham Times on Tuesday the city has never hosted a sporting event of this magnitude.

“Whether it’s the [2022] World Games … the [1996] Olympic soccer or other major events that we’ve had, nothing has come to this,” he said. “It was multi-ethnic, it was multi-racial, and it was multi-generational.”

The festivities touched nearly every sector of the city from Children’s of Alabama; Negro Southern League Museum; Regions Field; A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club (AGGBGC); the Carver Theatre and other venues.

Here’s a closer look in photos.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

