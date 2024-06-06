PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen Deru | The Birmingham Times

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**WELCOME TO FUNKY TOWN featuring ZAY FOGLE at the Perfect Note.

**BAMA ROOTS RADIO presents: ZACH AUSTIN & ALEXA FONTAINE at the Nick.

**PEACE DECAY, CONFUSION’S PRINCE, REFUSE TO THRIVE and CERVIX at Saturn.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and

discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**40 Years of The Nick with CLAY CONNOR & KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**40 Years of The Nick with SHAHEED & DJ SUPREME & TOMORROW’S OLD TRIO at the Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO THE ISLANDS ALL WHITE PARTY featuring THE REVOLUTION BAND at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY, R&B at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, SW.

**MILK AND HONEY at Saturn.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**THE MARVEL CITY CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. at 1623 2nd Avenue North, Bessemer.

**SATURN SUMMER MARKET, Noon at Saturn.

**USFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP, 2 p.m. at the Protective Stadium.

**LAUREN DAIGLE, 7 p.m. at the Legacy Arena.

**ZOO BREWS at the Birmingham Zoo, 6-9 p.m. Experience more than 20 breweries from all over Alabama and the southeast while you travel through the Zoo.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West.

**ALMA RUSS Free Show with 40 years of The Nick, 5- 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**40 Years of The Nick Rocks Celebration with P.O.T.I.S., BLOOD MOON RIOT, SHADOWS OF THE WIND & OXMOOR! NIGHT 2! at The Nick.

**DRUMMER JAMES PJ SPRAGGINS, 1 p.m. at Perfect Note.

**DENO’S FINAL FUNK SHOW, 6 p.m. at the Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**LOUD & PROUD: THE OFFICIAL PRIDE PARADE AFTER PARTY at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC vs INDY ELEVEN, 6 p.m. at Protective Stadium.

**40 Years of The Nick Burlesque Open Stage Night at the Nick with BELLA DONNA & PATSY FINE at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY BRUNCH with VOCALIST DEDEE FRAZIER at the Perfect Note.

**BLACK JOE LEWIS & THE HONEYBEARS at Saturn.

MONDAY…

**YWCA CREW 2024 TEEN ENRICHMENT PROGRAM, June 10 – July 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more: FRC@ywcabham.org or 205-949-5550.

**BIRMINGHAM BAND STAND with Special Guest TEMPLE MONARC at The Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and

Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**BIRMINGHAM SONGWRITER’S ROUND with Host SUSANNAH SEALES at the Nick.

**PINK FLAMINGOS at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at

Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food

until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**ZEN COWBOYS & DANNY HAMMONS at The Nick.

**MDOU MOCTAR with BAT FANGS at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**FAREWELL LIVE BAND KARAOKE with DOMINIQUE at the Perfect Note.

**DRAG NIGHT LUBE WRESTLING at the Nick.

**3RD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LAMONT LANDERS with KATIE SHECTER at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY – STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS, Every Friday, 10 – 11 a.m. FREE at BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS.

**GWAR at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**JENNA McCLELLAND & JOHNNY HAYES at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO ANITA BAKER with SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**STEEL CITY MEN’S CHORUS at Saturn.

THINGS TO DO IN JUNE…

**NEXT SATURDAY- JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION AT BCRI – The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Urban Impact, Inc. and CREEED63 are hosting its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. across three blocks on 16th Street North between 3rd and 6th Avenues North. Juneteenth marks the full emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The celebration will feature music, dance, arts, wellness, history, heritage STEAM enrichment, personal development, sports and a car show. FREE! For more: www.bcri.org/upcoming-events.

**NEXT SATURDAY – 26th MAGIC CITY SICKLE CELL WALK at Railroad Park, 8 a.m. – Noon. Bring your family and friends for an informative, health conscious friendly morning in the park. Join a team. Register at: sicklecellwalk.swell.gives. For more info, call, 205-780-2355 or walk@sicklecellbham.org.

**NEXT SATURDAY- PANCAKES AND PRINCESSES – Spend the morning at the Birmingham Zoo for an enchanted day with the magical court of characters during the Royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast on the Balcony and Terraces of the Zoo’s Administration Building, First Seating is 8:30 – 10 a.m. Second Seating it 10:30 a.m. -12.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!

**JUNE 16 – THE R&B MONEY TOUR featuring TANK with KERI HILSON and CARL THOMAS, 8 p.m. at the BJCC Concert Hall.

**JUNE 16 – CELEBRATING DAD – JAZZ MUSIC on FATHER’S DAY, 6 p.m. with BO BERRY QUARTET featuring Vocalist LORETTA HILL at Jazzi’s On 3rd.

**JUNE 28 – GARDENDALE SUMMER JAM FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR is Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St. There will be a wheelchair wash, games, food trucks, water activities and more resources than ever including the Full Life Ahead Foundation, Libby’s Friends, the Regional Autism Network, United Ability, that can positively impact the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families. For more, 205-290-4597.

**JUNE 28, 29 and 30 – BOB MARLEY DAY CELEBRATION – A CARIBBEAN JERK FESTIVAL, Noon – 6 p.m. at Linn Park. For more, 205-834-6938.

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS….

**SECOND TUESDAY NATURE TRIVIA NIGHT – Join fellow nature lovers for an evening filled with fun, learning and camaraderie. Enjoy complimentary drinks and engage in friendly competition for a chance to win a prize. DATES: June 11, July 9, August 13, 7-9 p.m. Every Second Tuesday.

**JUNE 12 – CREATING A BACKYARD WILDLIFE HABITAT, 9-10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room with Master Gardener PEGGY THOMPSON. Gain insights into planning and nurturing a thriving ecosystem in your own backyard. Enjoy the walk through the Kaul Wildflower Garden’s Senior “living Bird Feeders with Friends’ Senior horticulturist KEITH TURNEY.

**JUNE 14 – THE FOUR ELEMENTS OF JAPANESE GARDEN DESIGN, 9 -10 a.m. in the Japanese Gardens with Friends’ horticulturist JULIA ADAMS. Learn about plants, rock, water and ornament while surrounded by the beauty of nature in this outdoor class.

**JUNE 20-21 – TEACHING CONFERENCE: STEM TEACHER INSTITUTE, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for K-6 educators to explore STEM in the context of nature and the outdoors.

**JUNE 25 – CYANOTYPES: BLUEPRINTS FROM NATURE, 1-2 p.m. to learn the photographic technique that produces stunning indigo-colored images on paper capturing the beauty of nature without a camera.

**JUNE 28 – Cultivating the practice of nature observation, 10-11:30 a.m. for a workshop on phenology, the study of natural events in relation to seasonal and climatic changes.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH…

**WORSHIP SERVICE every Sunday.

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. Join the one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

COMING SOON…

**JULY 10 – THE QUEENS OF R&B: XSCAPE & SWV at the BJCC.

**JULY 11 – CHRIS BROWN – THE 11:11 TOUR at Legacy Arena.

**SEPTEMBER 28 – MAXWELL: THE SERENADE TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 5 – THE REUNION TOUR 2024 with KIRK FRANKLIN, YOLANDA ADAMS, FRED HAMMOND, MARVIN SAPP & THE CLARK SISTERS with special guest KIERRA SHEARD-KELLY at the Legacy Arena.

**OCTOBER 13 – 85 SOUTH: BIG BUSINESS COMEDY TOUR at the Legacy Arena.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

