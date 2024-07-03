Birmingham City Schools Release ‘Under the Lights’ Game of the Week 2024 Football Schedule

With the football season less than two months away, BCS Media has released the schedule for the Birmingham City Schools Under the Lights Game of the Week broadcasts for 2024.

This season, all Game of the Week broadcasts will fall on Thursdays. The games will be carried live on the district’s Vimeo channel.

The action kicks off on August 22 with a rivalry matchup between two 2023 playoff teams, the A.H, Parker Thundering Herd and Ramsay Rams. The broadcast schedule concludes on Halloween with the Wenonah Dragons hosting Bessemer. Most of the slate features inter-district competition, but notable opponents from outside the district include Clay-Chalkville, John Carroll and Homewood.

August 22 — Ramsay at Parker

Aug. 29 — Clay-Chalkville at Ramsay

Sept. 5 — John Carroll at Carver

Sept. 12 — Mortimer Jordan at Parker

Sept. 19 — Homewood at Jackson-Olin

Sept. 26 — Huffman at Wenonah

Oct. 3 — Shades Valley at Huffman

Oct. 10 — Woodlawn at Jackson-Olin

Oct. 17 — Ramsay at Carver

Oct. 24 — Parker at Woodlawn

Oct. 31 — Bessemer at Wenonah