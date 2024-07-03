Miles College Launches Center to Boost HBCU Innovation

The Center’s mission is to foster a thriving innovation economy for HBCUs and HBCCs, particularly in the Birmingham area and the state of Alabama by supporting diverse and underrepresented creators, disruptors, and innovators and connecting researchers to founders to foster successful entrepreneurs, businesses, and communities.

Led by Erskine “Chuck” Faush, newly appointed Miles College Chief Innovation and Growth Officer and the Center’s Founder In Residence, the Center will build upon existing efforts to support Alabama’s HBCU ecosystem and utilize Centers of Excellence to attract entrepreneurial talent and venture investment and expanding the city and region’s innovation capacity.

“We are launching a collaborative that will improve economic outcomes by connecting and synergizing a unified community to attract and retain talent, champion workforce development, support researchers and founders, and drive economic empowerment,” said Faush.

2150 is partnering with public, private, and education sectors to including Birmingham-based Southern Research. “The strength of our public-private partnerships, especially working with Miles, will expand our reach and maximize our economic impact for the state as a whole,” said Josh Carpenter, CEO of Southern Research.

The Center will assess and validate high-potential ideas, create value for companies, generate revenue for the institution, and provide research support. Through resources, services, and collaboration, the aim is to foster the growth of the HBCU ecosystem.