Birmingham Has One of the Top United Way Training Programs in US; Apply By August 2

Birmingham Has One of the Top United Way Training Programs in US;...

By Sharron Swain | BhamNow

Are you interested in growing your leadership skills, expanding your local network and giving back to important nonprofits? You need to know about United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA)’s Loaned Executive Program.

Every year, 30 or so people (called “Loaned Executives,” but don’t let the name intimidate you) from all walks of life come together to help raise tens of millions for the incredible work UWCA does.

While many of these fundraisers come from local businesses, some are from the general public — that’s where you come in. Find out how you or someone you know can apply by August 2 to be a paid Loaned Executive.

Loaned Executives are people from the community who help raise money toward UWCA’s almost-$40M annual goal in a 13-week period.

The money supports UWCA’s important work to support the health, education, financial stability and access to services of our community.

Our local Loaned Executive Program features one of the top training and development programs among United Ways across the country.

If you think it sounds cool but are intimidated by the name, don’t worry. You don’t have to be in the C-Suite to participate. In fact, some companies believe in the program so much that sending new hires to participate is part of their onboarding!

The program is intentionally designed to build professional skills, such as sales and public speaking, through a fast-paced, exciting 13-week fundraising campaign that raises millions of dollars for the Central Alabama nonprofit network.

If you don’t already have the skills, and don’t have a lot of fundraising experience, serving as a Loaned Executive can be a great way to get both.

Note: the position is compensated—candidates can reach out to UWCA for more information.

The nuts + bolts

When: August 26 – November 22, 2024

August 26 – November 22, 2024 Who it’s for: Recent college grads, retirees, consultants or people interested in making a professional transition.

Recent college grads, retirees, consultants or people interested in making a professional transition. Why: Community members raise + decide where to allocate the funds.

Community members raise + decide where to allocate the funds. How it works: Some local companies “donate” employees of their own while others provide funds to compensate individuals who apply to UWCA to participate.

Some local companies “donate” employees of their own while others provide funds to compensate individuals who apply to UWCA to participate. Apply by August 2: Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Whether you or someone you know applies for this role, keep your eyes out for this year’s group of Loaned Executives—they may be coming to your workplace this fall to let everyone know about the great work UWCA does and how to get involved.

On the other side of the experience, participants report increased self-confidence and stronger sales, time management, communications, negotiation and presentation skills.

Serving as a Loaned Executive is also a great way to gain valuable contacts throughout the business and nonprofit community while getting to know the community’s needs and resources better.

“We see a lot of people who are fresh out of college and haven’t found the right job yet. This is a perfect opportunity for them to come work with us—they get to know the Birmingham business landscape while making a lot of great connections. In the past, people who were in that exact position have been able to get a job at one of the companies they interacted with.

It’s also good for recent retirees who are interested in getting to know the philanthropic landscape of Birmingham better so they can get involved,” said Amy Thomas, Director of Annual Campaign, United Way of Central Alabama.

UWCA’s Loaned Executive Program is a great way to start the next chapter in your life while serving others.

“Send us your best and we send them back better” is one of the mottos of UWCA’s Loaned Executive Program.

Past participants rave about both the caliber of the training and the confidence they gained from their experience.

What Loaned Executives do:

Manage a portfolio of corporate accounts

Support those companies in running their United Way campaigns with employees

Build relationship with company campaign coordinators, supporting them + their campaign committees in planning their campaigns

Fulfill speaking engagements with companies, share their United Way speech to employee groups both large + small

Support campaign activities like volunteer projects, campaign kickoff events, employee rallies + coordinate tours of United Way’s programs

Solicit new corporate gifts + create new business relationships for United Way

Support other LEs in managing campaign events + reaching their fundraising goals

Here’s what you’ll need to succeed:

You’re capable of communicating effectively + relish the opportunity to practice your public speaking skills.

You’re a leader, able to motivate yourself + others.

You could be a college grad, a blue-collar worker looking to move into something new, a recent retiree; maybe you’re new to the area or in transition.

Ideally, you’ve had some sales, volunteer +/or fundraising experience—but, this is not required.

Here’s what’s required:

You must have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation + proof of automobile insurance.

You must commit to completing the entire 13-week program.

The work takes place in an office environment, with sales and relationship calls, local travel and possible evening hours.

You can help Central Alabama LIVE UNITED. Apply to be a sponsored Loaned Executive today.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

