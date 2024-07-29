Deadline Near to Nominate for 2024 Vulcans Community Awards

As the deadline approaches, the 2024 Vulcans Community Awards are calling for final nominations to recognize exceptional individuals in the Birmingham region.

“The Vulcan” award seeks to honor those who have significantly contributed to their communities, embodying the spirit of Vulcan, Birmingham’s iconic symbol of strength and resilience. Nominees can range from local leaders and innovators to everyday heroes whose dedication and service have made a lasting impact.

This year’s nomination process, which began earlier in the year, has seen a diverse array of candidates submitted by community members, organizations and businesses. The categories for the awards include Servant Leadership, Game Changer, Hero, Newcomer and Lifetime Achievement, each reflecting different aspects of community contribution. The deadline for submissions is fast approaching, with the final day to nominate set for July 31, 2024.

The Vulcans Community Awards have a rich history of highlighting individuals whose efforts often go unnoticed but are crucial to the well-being and progress of Birmingham. Previous recipients have included educators, health care workers, volunteers and advocates who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and compassion. The selection committee, composed of local leaders and past honorees, faces the challenging task of choosing winners from among the numerous inspiring stories submitted.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the nomination process, ensuring that deserving individuals receive recognition for their hard work and dedication. For more information on how to nominate someone, click here or visit the official Vulcan Park and Museum website. As the deadline looms, now is the perfect time to shine a light on the heroes of Birmingham and celebrate their contributions to making the city a vibrant and caring community.

Winners will be recognized at a special dinner at The Club on Nov. 6.