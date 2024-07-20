Birmingham Mayor Names Accounting Veteran as Chief Financial Officer

City of Birmingham

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has named Diana L. Bolden, a 26-year accounting professional, as Chief Financial Officer in the City of Birmingham’s Department of Finance. Bolden, who has served the city for a decade, moves into the role upon the retirement of Kevin Moore.

After years of experience in the healthcare and energy sectors, Bolden joined the city in 2014. She has served in various roles including principal accountant, manager of budget management and deputy director of the department. She recently moved into the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Talladega College and Master of Business Administration from Virginia College. She is a member of Government Finance Officers Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

As Chief Financial Officer, Bolden’s duties include oversight of budget preparation and administration, grants administration, investments, insurance and risk management, accounting, auditing; and the collection of taxes, licenses and other revenues.