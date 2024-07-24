Birmingham Medical Professionals on What to Know During Fibroid Awareness Month

By Ameera Steward | For The Birmingham Times

With the month of July, observed nationally as Fibroid Awareness Month, coming to an end, we decided to take a look at some of our past reporting on fibroids to create a list on how women with fibroids can shrink or heal theirs — outside of getting a hysterectomy (the partial or total surgical removal of the uterus).

Small fibroids may shrink or disappear without intervention in some cases. Researchers believe this happens when estrogen levels drop, as in menopause.

However, this isn’t the case for all women. Only about 10 percent of fibroids get smaller or resolve on their own. The likelihood of this depends on numerous factors, such as their size, location, and individual circumstances. It’s important to see a medical specialist to assess your unique situation and determine the most appropriate course of treatment.

After reviewing past articles with area medical professionals such as Ebonee Lyons, DNP, Tomeka Roberts, M.D., and Osunde Ajala, yoni steam practitioner we discussed some medical and holistic practices that will help women live with their fibroids.

Here’s what we found:

Medical:

Keep up with regular checkups to treat fibroids early on.

Acessa: An outpatient procedure that destroys fibroid tissue using a thin radiofrequency needle. During the procedure, which is performed under anesthesia, Acessa can thermally “dehydrate” uterine fibroids. The technology changes the consistency of the fibroid from a baseball to a marshmallow. a procedure allows for a thorough and minimally invasive method of treating fibroids.

Laparoscopic myomectomy is a minimally invasive procedure to remove uterine fibroids. A surgeon makes four tiny incisions in the abdomen then uses a laparoscope, which is a special instrument that contains a light and video camera, to operate through the incisions. The surgeon views the surgery on a video monitor.

Hysteroscopic myomectomy is the most minimally invasive procedure to treat fibroids. A surgeon removes fibroids by inserting a hysteroscope into the uterine cavity through the vagina and cervix. A hysteroscope is a rigid tube with a light that has an operative element that can remove fibroid tissue.

Holistic:

Yoni/vaginal steaming: a woman sits on a special stool or seat over a pot of steaming herbs to help clean the uterus, shrink or heal fibroids, reduce heavy bleeding, and reduce pain.

Staying clear of foods that contribute to weight gain and fibroid growth. These foods include red meat, dairy, and processed sugar.

Heat therapy: through methods such as placing a heating pad on the womb, placing a hot water bottle on the womb, or using a sauna or steam room. This method reduces inflammation and relaxes the level of stress a person has. The heat penetrates fatty tissues and helps relieve abnormal cell growth.

Yoga: practicing yoga stretches the uterine region, sends blood flow to the uterine region, and reduces stress overall. For these purposes, it is best to practice restful yoga as opposed to the more active classes.

Whether you choose the medical route or the holistic route, it’s always best to consult a doctor or holistic practitioner so that you are provided with all available and safe options. Consulting a doctor or practitioner will also assist you in finding what works best for your body, specifically when it comes to what type of fibroids you’re dealing with as well as how severe your symptoms.

