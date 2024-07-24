University of Alabama Systems Close DEI Offices, Open New Ones Under Different Names

All three University of Alabama System campuses will be closing their diversity, equity and inclusion offices and opening new offices under different names.

The schools cite a law recently signed by Gov. Kay Ivey that bans DEI offices, programming and training in public colleges and other state agencies. SB129 becomes effective Oct. 1, 2024.

“Our mission has not wavered, and we remain committed to our institutional goals to welcome all, serve all and see all thrive and succeed,” University of Alabama President Stuart Bell wrote in a statement.

A UA spokesperson said no Tuscaloosa staff have been fired; a UA System spokeswoman similarly said that no system-level staff have been fired, but that “duties and responsibilities of impacted employees will be adjusted.”

It’s not clear whether any of the schools are making significant changes to staff responsibilities and programming — or just renaming offices and projects.

In Tuscaloosa, the Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success has been opened and will be led by Christine Taylor, who formerly led the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

And the University of Alabama at Birmingham is erecting a new Office of Access and Engagement, led by Paulette Dilworth, who formerly led the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The University of Alabama at Huntsville, similarly, is shifting efforts toward recruiting students and engaging current students.

In an internal email Tuesday, UAB President Ray Watts said the new office will focus on making sure “everyone has access to available programs and resources they need to succeed,” and pointing out plans to support students and faculty who are first-generation students, veterans or coming from rural areas.

Watts also stressed that legal protections remain for research, teaching and programming that support specific gender, race and affinity groups.

Bell said UA remains committed to diversity of speech and thought.

“Differences, including differences of opinion shared with civility, strengthen our campus community. Our faculty, staff and students will continue to engage in free speech, exercise academic freedom and join in wide-ranging thought and discussion on issues that impact our world,” Bell wrote.

Other campuses have seen similar changes this year. Earlier in the summer, Jacksonville State closed its DEI office

And at the University of Texas at Austin, about 50 staff members who previously worked in diversity, equity and inclusion roles were laid off in compliance with state law, according to news reports.

Universities also are managing updated guidance since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2023 struck down race-conscious admissions. Alabama colleges do not practice race-conscious admissions, but have shifted their approach to some scholarship and affinity programs.