Birmingham’s MAX Transit to Present ‘MAXimum Movement’ Rebranding Parade on Aug. 1

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) will host a MAXimum Movement: MAX Rebranding Parade on Thursday, Aug. 1, to showcase newly branded buses and micro transit services.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the BJCTA maintenance center at 3105 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd and will proceed through downtown Birmingham.

“We are proud to unveil our new branding and expanded services to the community. The rebranding parade is a celebration of our commitment to providing top-notch transit solutions that meet the evolving needs of Birmingham residents and visitors,” said BJCTA Marketing & Communications Manager, Amanda Hare.

BJCTA will also announce the launch of a new pickup location for MAX On-Demand services, specifically designed to facilitate convenient drop-offs at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. This new service aims to provide convenient and efficient transportation for travelers, enhancing their overall transit experience.

“The new MAX On-Demand airport pickup location is a testament to our dedication to enhancing connectivity and convenience for our riders,” Hare said.

For more information about the MAXimum Movement Rebranding Parade and the new MAX On-Demand airport pickup location, visit https://maxtransit.org or contact customer service at (205) 521-0101.

