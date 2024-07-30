Community Partners Offering Free School Supplies At Events Around Birmingham

Birmingham City Schools

They say it takes a village to raise a child. As the start of the 2024-25 school year approaches on August 5, community partners are doing their part to ensure scholars are prepared!

98.7 KISS FM and Hibbett City Gear are holding two Back to School Backpack Giveaways. Hundreds of free backpacks will be available. Child must be present with adult to receive bag and limit one bag per child.

Friday, August 2, 4-5 p.m. at Hibbett Hoover store, 1717 Montgomery Highway,Suite 109 Hoover, AL 35244 (directions)

The Worship Center Christian Church is hosting its Back to School Emerge Night on Friday, August 2 at its Derby Parkway campus (directions) starting at 5 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. There will be free haircuts, tons of giveaways, food trucks, and fun activities like kidz blitz, silent disco, and bounce houses. Register for the event here.

Emerge Night — Aug. 2, 5-9 pm at The Worship Center Derby Campus

The Willie J. Perry Foundation presents its Back to School Giveaway on August 3 at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kelly Ingram park, 500 17th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203 (directions). In addition to community health fair, music, and free food, the foundation is giving away free backpacks and school supplies while they last! One backpack per child, and children need to be present with an adult to receive supplies. Visit www.williejperryfoundation.org for more information.

Birmingham Crossplex is celebrating 13 years with a birthday bash! School supplies and backpack giveaway will be among the festivities, along with games and door prizes, facility tour, and much more. Admission is free! The party is on at Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Birmingham Police Department will also be at the Crossplex on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. giving away book bags. For more information, contact COPE Division at 205-933-4175.

Birmingham Crossplex 2340 Crossplex Blvd Birmingham, AL 35208. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT COPE DIVISION 205-933-4175

Back To School Rally and Fun Day will take place at Midfield Community Center. 410 Grant St, Midfield, AL 35228, (directions) on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. School Supplies will be given away while supplies last, but students must be present to receive them. There will be free hotdogs, snacks, face painting, and inflatables for all ages! For more information call City Hall at 205-923-7578.

The Power of Life Foundation will hold its Back to School Backpack Giveaway on August 3 at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 3020 Hawkins Lane, Fultondale, Alabama 35068 (directions). All cars will enter from Central Avenue for giveaways, music, food and more! The Power of Life Foundation’s mission is to help an underserved population to empower themselves economically and socially, enhance their health and well-being, and assist them in overcoming hardships. This population includes serving those living at or below the poverty level, women/children, senior citizens, veterans, transients and at-risk youth.

Successful Hands, LLC will hold its second annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, August 3 starting at noon at 1218 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35215 (directions). Highlights include free hairstyle giveaway (raffle tickets cost $1 and are available for purchase at the shop), 10 free hairstyles for kids ages 5-11, free food: enjoy delicious meals and snacks, and free school supplies!

The Alpha Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is hosting a Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, August 3, 2024 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Brighton Community Center, 3810 7th Avenue, Bessemer, AL 35127 (directions). There’ll be food and fun for the whole family! For more information, visit alphaphiques.org.

East Side Back to School Drive: Open to all BCS students, this event takes place on Saturday, August 3 at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 1147 Huffman Road (directions). In addition to free school supplies, fun activities and free snacks will be available. Visit www.backtoschoolbham.com or call 205-259-8852 for more information.

Kensation Hair Boutique is holding a Braid Loc & Cut Charity Link Up on August 4 starting at 8 a.m. at The Place To Be, 921 19th Street North, Bessemer, Alabama 35022 (map). Free braids for boys and girls, free loc re-twist and free hair cuts are available for children 13 and under. Hair must be washed, blown out, grease/debris free, and ready to braid. The style is free and will be chosen by the stylist. Please bring any accessories you want added. Everyone is not guaranteed to be seen but we will try our best. Donations of food/refreshments for braiders are welcome; school supplies/snacks for the kids are welcome. Monetary donations are welcome Cash app is $kensationhair.

SAPP Enforcement presents its fifth annual Back to School Giveback and Funday on Sunday, August 4 at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 5239 Old Springville Road, Pinson, AL 35126 (directions). They will begin passing out backpacks with supplies at 6 p.m. One backpack per child. CHILD MUST BE PRESENT! Free food and concessions will be served starting at 3 p.m. while supplies last. There will be a live DJ, waterslides, games, and entertainment throughout the event. Bring towels and lawn chairs! Law enforcement and security will be present! Call (659) 259-6316 for more information.

Roosevelt City will hold its first annual Back to School Community Resource Fair on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Roosevelt Recreation Center, 5904 Higan Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35228 (directions). Bridging the gap in our communities, kids, seniors & all in-between are welcome for a fun filled day! Free food, bouncy houses, games, school supplies (book bag giveaway), health screenings (Alc, glucose, cholesterol panel), vaccines, lawyer assistance for wills, line dancing, and more! For more information, contact Pat at 205-790-0025 or Stephanie at 205-447-0413. Note: Child must be present for book bag giveaway, which are available while supplies last.

The Cornell Lewis Foundation will host its ninth annual Back 2 School Rally on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Helena Sports Complex at 110 Sports Complex Drive, Helena, AL 35080 (directions). The organization will give away free school supplies while supplies last, so get there early! The event is free and open to the public.

Kalyn Washington and The Carlos Chaverst Foundation are hosting The Biggest Back 2 School event on Saturday, August 17 at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Center Point Parks and Recreation, 533 Sunhill NW, Center Point, Alabama 35215 (directions). Free school supplies, food and drinks, and haircuts will be available. There will also be a pop-up shop and the chance to win free prizes!

