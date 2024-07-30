6 Black Miss Americas Reunite for the First Time and Reflect on Winning

By David Chiu | People Magazine



History was made at this year’s National Urban League Conference’s Women of Power Awards luncheon on Thursday, July 25, when six of the nine Black Miss Americas gathered for the first time as part of a special tribute.

Held in New Orleans on its 20th anniversary, the Women of Power Awards, hosted by CBS News national correspondent Michelle Miller, honored all the nine Miss America winners. They include Vanessa Williams (1984), Dr. Debbye Turner Bell (1990); Kimberly Aiken Cockerham (1994); Erika Harold (2003); Ericka Dunlap (2004); Caressa Cameron-Jackson (2010) and Nia Franklin (2019).

Williams, the first Black woman to win the Miss America crown four decades ago, wasn’t physically present at the awards ceremony because she is currently in the U.K. for her role in the upcoming stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

Despite not being present physically, she delivered a video message expressing gratitude for the honor bestowed on her and her Miss America colleagues.

“I had no idea that I would be shattering the glass ceiling,” she said in the clip. “It gave me an overwhelming sense of pride and achievement. It allowed me to realize my dreams. I’m literally on stage, which is what I said 41 years ago when I said I was a junior at Syracuse University majoring in theater. So here you are and here I am. I’m living my dream.”

She continued: “I want to thank the community of people that have supported me through the years, through the ups and downs. Of course, my family and friends. I’ve been blessed to be able to do what I love and it is truly an honor and a blessing…So I want to celebrate 40-plus years of Miss America to all my beautiful sisters who are thriving and grace.”

Following Williams’ taped remarks, Miller praised the actress and singer by calling her the “real deal,” adding that Williams “always held her head up high and was always involved in the community.”

Miller later hosted a roundtable at the awards luncheon featuring six of the Miss Americas and began to ask them what winning the crown meant to them in a greater context.

“Solidifying my place in history is something I never really dreamed about as a young girl,” said Franklin, the 2019 winner. “So to be among you all is such a blessing. The moment I won is definitely etched in my memory. I’m so grateful to be part of history,” she added.

“I know that we still have to keep fighting for our rights: our right to be seen, our right to be heard,” Franklin continued. “And it’s up to us to keep pushing that come behind us.”

Harold, the 2003 title holder, addressed the importance of recognizing one’s voice and standing up for the rights of other women if they are not treated in a dignified and respectful manner. “We all have a vested interest in seeing women of color treated fairly and treated with the dignity that they deserve,” she said.

“With our crowns, with our platforms, I think we all look to make sure that we edify, that we amplify, and that we elevate Black women.” Harold further noted.

In addition to the Miss Americas, this year’s Women of Power Awards honored Sheryl Underwood, entertainer, entrepreneur and CEO of Pack Rat Production, Inc. and CEO of Pack Rat Foundation For Education; Arian Simone, founding partner and CEO, Fearless Fund; Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chicago Urban League president & CEO; Swin Cash-Canal, senior vice president of basketball operations/team development for the New Orleans Pelicans; and Kim M. Boyle, partner, Phelps Dunbar, LLP.

