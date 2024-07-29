July 25, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

UTILITY COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Utility Coordinator; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/25/2024

TALENT ACQUISITION AND

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Talent Acquisition and Development Manager; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/25/2024

TICKET SELLER PART TIME

BJCC, is recruiting for a Ticket Seller Part Time; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/25/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Assistant Director, Media Relations

Special Services Technician-Lead

Child Study Center 4-Year Old Teacher

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT07/25/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-902025

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TIMOTHY ABNER; CHRISTOPHER B. ANDERTON; ESTATE OF MATTIE HARRIS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 20, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The North forty feet of Lots 7 & 8, Block 16, in P. Rising’s Survey, called Compton, as recorded in Volume 1, Page 83, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Inst. No. 201512300122429 as follows: N 40 FT LOTS 7&8 BLK 16 COMPTON RISING

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-04-2-023-016.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 5, 2024, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/25/2024

CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-901912.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HAMILTON PERKINS, JR., DECEASED; MARJORIE COLLINS PERKINS; DOROTHY PERKINS WHITE; LINDA PERKINS KING; JOHN HAMILTON PERKINS 111; MARJORY PERKINS ISRAEL; CHARLES BELGRAVE PERKINS; NORA PERKINS SOPRANI; JOHN HIGHTOWER, DECEASED; ESTHER HIGHTOWER, DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD; JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1021 1Ith Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

Begin at the Northwest corner of 12th Street and 10th Avenue North and run for a distance of 200 feet along the North side of 10th Avenue North, thence turn at a 90° angle in a northwesterly direction being the East side of alley or Alice Street for a distance of 200 feet to a point of beginning, thence Northwest along the East side of Alice Street (or Alley Street) a distance of 45 feet, thence turn at a 90° angle In an Easterly direction for a distance of 92 feet, thence Southeast at a 90° angle a distance of 45 feet, thence 90° in a Southwesterly direction a distance of 92 feet to the point of beginning, as surveyed by A. W. Meade, as being a survey of Lot 4, Block 3, in the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Book 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a PART OF LOT 4 BLK 3 JM WARE DESC AS COM AT NW INTERSECT OF 10TH AVE NO & 11 TH PLACE NO TH NW 200 FT TO PT OF BEG TH CONT NWLY 45 FT TH NE 92 FT TH SE 45 FT TH SW 92 FT TO POB SEC 35 TWP 17 R 3

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr., Boulevard North, Jefferson County

Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 15th day of July, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT07/25/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975. Notice is hereby given

that Avery Landscape & Associates, LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for the

improvements to Rocky Ridge Sidewalk, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Jefferson County,

Engineer Project No. COVH0006 and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project

should immediately notify P.O. Box 746, Hamilton, Alabama 35570.

BT07/25/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Renovations to C-Wing and Band Storage Building at Pelham High School at Pelham, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT07/25/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for:

Homewood Middle School Chiller Replacement at Homewood Middle School for the State of

Alabama and the City of Homewood, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Bernhard TME, LLC, 3332 Old Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, Birmingham, AL 35209, Architect.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT07/25/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc. has completed the Contract for:

Corner High School Cooling Tower Coil Replacement Bid #22-24 at Corner High School for the State of

Alabama and Jefferson County, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Comfort Systems USA Midsouth, 3100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North, Birmingham.

AL 35203, Contractor.

Comfort Systems USA Mid South, Inc.

3100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT07/25/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #44-24” HVAC WATER TREATMENT SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on August 14, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #44-24 “HVAC WATER TREATMENT SERVICES” will be held on August 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST) and a mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on August 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for HVAC water treatment services for the operation of boilers, cooling towers, condensers and associated circulation systems in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the mandatory pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

BT07/25/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #49-24” BOILER INSPECTIONS AND MRO SERVICES”

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 PM (CST) p.m. on August 26, 2024. The bid opening for ITB #49-24 “Boiler Inspections And MRO Services” will be held on August 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CST) and an optional pre-bid conference will be held on August 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM (CST).

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission’s Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for boiler inspections and MRO Services to perform inspections, testing and miscellaneous repair for boilers in Jefferson County buildings.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org. Attention: Joy McDowell.

Both the optional pre-bid conference and the bid opening will be held at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N, Suite 830, Birmingham, AL 35203 in the Jefferson County Main Courthouse and virtually through Microsoft TEAMS.

BT07/25/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham City Schools at the office of Edward McMullen, Purchasing Department, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 until 2:00 p.m. local time Friday, August 2, 2024 for the Synthetic Track Surfacing Systems, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2024 at: Birmingham Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

Birmingham Board of Education has adopted a policy designed to encourage the participation of MBE/DBE firms in construction projects.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid documents may be obtained and are available on the Districts website at https://www.bhamcityschools.org/page/itb-rfp-rfq-and-addendums.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by Birmingham Board of Education Purchasing Department or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Birmingham Board of Education: the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Birmingham City Schools

2015 Park Place, North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Attn: Edward McMullen

BT07/25/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Center Point Community Center (CD22-03E-01-CPCC) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Interior Finish and HVAC Replacement at the Center Point Community Center. The scope of work includes general construction, selective demolition, HVAC and interior finish work for a complete project constructed under a single prime contract. Contractor shall provide the standard labor warranty for installation of project components.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Center Point Community Center (CD22-03E-01-CPCC).

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of CCR Architecture, LLC.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain two (2) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Architect upon receipt of deposit check in the amount of $ 200 per set made payable to CRR Architect. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder upon the return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of bids. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the CCR Architecture and Interior and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

General Contractors who obtain drawings and wish to withdraw from the Bidders List must do so in writing to the office of the Architect prior to bid date, otherwise deposit will be forfeited. Deposit will be refunded in full on sets issued to each General Contractor Bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon the return of documents in good, reusable condition within ten (10) days after receipt of proposals.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. CRR Architect makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Architect or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT07/25/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Birmingham City Schools

BCS Playground Improvements

Sealed bids for the Playground Improvements Project will be received by the Birmingham City Schools, located at 2015 Park Place , Birmingham, Alabama 35203, until Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. local time at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at 2015 Park Place, Birmingham AL. Attendance is not mandatory, however, bidders are encouraged to attend.

The Project includes the following Work: Upgrades to existing playgrounds, removing existing mulch surfacing and replacement with poured in place rubber with concrete border, installation of new play equipment

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is HANSEN Landscape Architecture LLC, 104728th Street South Birmingham AL 35205,

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the ARC printing. 3104 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having a similar scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with the requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit, with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Owner: Birmingham City Schools By: Donald McCrackin

Title: Operations Officer

BT07/25/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB #41-24 GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEMOLITION

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent, Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 PM (CST) on August 7, 2024; and a virtual bid opening will be held on August 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM (CST) for ITB #41-24 “GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEMOLITION”. All

Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download, free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

The Jefferson County Commission Department of Development Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor(s) for the demolition of the below structure.

Street Address 1219 School Road SE, Bessemer, AL 35022

Parcel ID 38 00 35 3 007 001.000

Asbestos Confirmed YES

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A performance bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

BT07/25/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Montgomery County, Alabama

Barlow Barbara A., Plaintiff

v.

Barlow Harry, Defendant.

Case No.: DR-2023-000707.00

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

Upon review by the Court, the Plantiff shall be allowed to serve the Defendant by

Publication pursuant to Rule 4.3 (b) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

Harry Barlow whose whereabouts are unknown, is required by June 27, 2024, to

answer the Petition for Divorce and or other relief requested of Barbara A. Barlow, or

thereafter, default judgment may be rendered against Harry Barlow in case

DR-2023-707, Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Done this 17th day of April, 2024.

/s/ Monica L. Arrington Circuit Judge

BT07/25/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) for Wireless Access Point Survey at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM). Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. The proposal deadline is August 8, 2024, by 2 pm CST.

BT07/25/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) is requesting quotations from qualified vendors to complete an airfield marking application project per the Scope of Project section of the RFQ. A Non-Mandatory site visit is scheduled for July 26, 2024. If interested in attending the site visit, please RSVP by end of business day on July 25, 2024. The Deadline for questions is July 31, 2024. Vendors shall email their response to Ed Seoane, VP of Purchasing by August 8, 2024, no later than 2:00 PM Central Time. Email Address: eseoane@flybhm.com.

BT07/25/2024

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) is seeking a qualified airport engineering/architectural firm (Consultant) for professional services related to planning and design of a new snow removal equipment (SRE) & storage facility at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM). The new facility will be approximately 15,000 square feet in size with an additional 25,000 – 30,000 square feet of storage and parking.

A non-mandatory pre-submittal meeting is scheduled Monday, August 12, 2024, at 02:00 P.M. (Central Time) via Zoom. This meeting is non-mandatory, but attendance is strongly encouraged. All attendees who plan to attend the meeting must RSVP to Ed Seoane at eseoane@flybhm.com by 4:00 P.M. Central Time Thursday, August 9, 2024. Access to the Zoom meeting will be provided after the RSVP deadline.

BT07/25/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

VEHICLE STORAGE FACILITY

Project Address:

3385 Happy Hollow Lane

Fultondale, AL 35068

Scope of Work: The project is for the design of a pre-engineered metal building with metal roof and wall panels and construction of the building based on the bid documents provided. The project also includes all associated site and MEP/FP work indicated in the bid documents. The building is approximately 12,000 SF and provides storage of vehicles for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The project will be constructed in a single phase.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on July 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CDT at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center Classroom Building, 3490 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, AL 35068.

Sealed proposals from the General Contractors will be received by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Center Classroom Building, 3490 Happy Hollow Lane, Fultondale, 35068 until 2:00 p.m. CDT on August 15, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

No Bids will be accepted after 2:00 pm CDT on August 15, 2024. This requirement will not be waived. The official time will be determined by the Architect, or his designated representative.

A cashier’s check or Bid Bond payable to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the proposal but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bid. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Project Manual will be open to public inspection beginning July 22, 2024, at the offices of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; CMH Architects, Inc.; Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA); Dodge Data and Analytics; and ConstructConnect. Bidders must call the Owner and Architect’s office at least 24 hours in advance to arrange a time to review the documents. These documents cannot be removed from the Owner’s or Architect’s office, nor will any copies of these documents be provided to bidders.

Bid Documents must be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $150.00 per set. Said deposit will be refunded to unsuccessful bidders if the bid drawings and specs are returned to the Architect, complete and in good condition, within 10 calendar days of the bid date. Following purchase of the initial set, Bidder will be provided with PDFs of the Bid Documents for reproduction of additional sets at Bidder’s discretion and cost.

The project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES and requires the Contractor to comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law May 19, 2013. The Contractor and Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue, which will handle the administration of the certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Accounting of Sales Tax form included in the specification behind the proposal form. Failure for the Contractor to complete and include this form with their proposal shall render the bid non-responsive.

The general contractor awarded the project shall be responsible for paying all Project Permit Fees.

All bidders must submit three (3) copies of their bids on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975 and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The successful bidder must provide evidence of enrollment in the E-Verify program per The Alabama Immigration Law (also referred to as “Act 2011-535” and codified in state law as Title 31, Chapter 13 of the Code of Alabama 1975) and amended by Act No. 2012-491 (2012) before awarding of contract. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Performance time: The project is a single-phase project and is to be substantially complete within 250 calendar days from Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages apply to this project per the Supplementary Conditions.

Awarding Authority:

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

2200 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd

Birmingham, AL 35203

Architect:

CMH Architects, Inc.

1800 International Park Drive, Suite 300

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

Tel. (205) 969-2696

Fax. (205) 969-3930

BT07/25/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 48-24 “ARC Flash Study Analysis and Repair”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M. , until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 8/20/2024, for ARC Flash Study, Analysis and Repair. A public opening and a virtual Bid opening will be held 8/21/2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Suite 830, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

The Jefferson County Commission Department of General Services desires to enter into an agreement with a Contractor for ARC Flash Studies and Analysis for 14 locations within Jefferson County to study, provide analysis and repair of the power systems.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Prequalification is not required.

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

A Performance Bond will be required in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell.

A Pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 am (CST) at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Suite 830, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

BT07/25/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Community College System at Southern Union State Community College, Center for Integrated Manufacturing Class Room 227, 301 Lake Condy Rd. Opelika, AL 36801 until 2:00 p.m. CST Tuesday, August 20, 2024, for Southern Union State Community College, Hangar Training Facility – Auburn University Airport at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Williams Blackstock Architects at 2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233 starting on July 23, 2024. Digital documents will be available for examination at Alabama Graphics Digital Plan Room. (https://www.algraphicsplanroom.com/)

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics upon deposit of $150 per set made payable to Williams Blackstock Architects and held at Alabama Graphics. The deposit will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm CST at Southern Union State Community College, Center for Integrated Manufacturing Class Room 227, 301 Lake Condy Rd. Opelika, AL 36801. A walkthrough of the site will be conducted at the end of the meeting. The pre-bid conference is not mandatory but encouraged.

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

Kyle R. Franklin, Jr.

2204 1st Avenue South, Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: (205) 252-9811

Owner:

Southern Union State Community College

Ben Jordan

301 Lake Condy Rd.

Opelika, AL 36801

Phone: (256) 395-2211

BT07/25/2024

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2059)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 202

Jefferson County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Baronwood Property, LLC which operates Baronwood, ALR10C50Z, located in the city of Hoover, Jefferson County, Alabama.

The violations consisted of commencing and continuing NPDES construction activity without a permit, not implementing effective BMP’s producing non-compliant discharges, offsite sedimentation, and water quality violations.

The order, if issued, would require the operator to pay a civil penalty in the amount of $40,000.00.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Anthony Scott Hughes

Chief of Field Operations Division

PO Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM webpage at

http://www.adem.state.al.us/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 25th day of July, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

BT07/25/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-09- “(Yearly) Meter Loops and Resetters” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWWB Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWWB Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am, July 30, 2024. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-09- (Yearly) Meter Loops and Resetters.” Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing Delerda.Abrom@bwwb.org.

BT07/25/2024

FINAL PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023-JUNE 30, 2024)

ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY

30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, the City of Birmingham’s (“the City’s) Community Development Department is hereby publishing its Program Year (PY) 2024-2025 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025) Action Plan One Year Use of Funds Submission for citizen comments for a period of at least Thirty (30) calendar days from the date of this publication. The summary is published in order to afford affected citizens an opportunity to examine the contents and to submit comments relating thereto.

All activities’ proposed allocations will be proportionally increased or decreased from the estimated funding levels to match actual allocation amounts.

Copies of the City’s Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds are available for review in the City’s Community Development Department, 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, Alabama from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays and is posted on the City website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development.

All interested parties who desire to submit written comments regarding the City’s development of its Final PY 2024-2025 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds submission may do so by mail addressing them to Dr. Meghan V. Thomas, Director; Community Development Department; 710 North 20th Street, 10th Floor City Hall; Birmingham, Alabama 35203 or by email at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov. Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or a draft copy of the report) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Action Plan Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

ALL WRITTEN COMMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE CITY’S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT AT THE REFERENCED ADDRESS NO LATER THAN AUGUST 4, 2024, BY 4:00 P.M. TO BE CONSIDERED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CITY’S FINAL PY 2024 ACTION PLAN ONE-YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUBMISSION.

RECOMMENDED ACTION PLAN BUDGET

July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025

PY 2024 Community Development Block Grant

$ 5,760,968.00

PY 2024 Anticipated Program Income:

$ 50,000.00

CDBG Total:

$ 5,810,968.00

PY 2024 HOME Grant:

$ 1,122,100.00

PY 2024 Anticipated HOME Program Income:

$ 100,000.00

HOME Total:

$ 1,222,100.00

PY 2024 Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG):

$ 518,372.00

PY 2024 HOPWA Grant:

$ 1,788,325.00

TOTAL

$ 9,339,765.00

PROJECT: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

PLANNING & ADMINISTRATION

Administrative Funds (20% cap)

$ 1,122,193.60

One Roof

$ 40,000.00

PROJECT: REPAYMENTS OF SECTION 108 LOAN

Section 108 Loan Principal

$ 60,000.00

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Rev Birmingham

$ 120,000.00

Urban Impact

$ 220,000.00

Small Business Loan

$ 250,000.00

Roebuck Revitalization YMCA

$ 500,000.00

Façade Improvement Program

$ 210,000.00

HOUSING REHABILITATION

Program Cost

$ 890,000.00

Single-Family Rehabilitation Program

$ 1,000,000.00

Christian Service Mission

$ 170,000.00

House Proud

$ 100,000.00

Power UP

$ 47,129.20

Disability Rights and Resources

$ 200,000.00

Acquisition

$ 10,000.00

PUBLIC SERVICES (15% cap)

Homeless Programs:

Men

Cooperative Downtown Ministries

$ 55,300.00

Women

First Light, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 50,000.00

Pathways Stepping- Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 30,000.00

YWCA

$ 50,000.00

Changed Lives Christian Center

$ 25,000.00

Supportive Services:

Bridge Ministries

$ 16,000.00

Jimmie Hale Mission

$ 56,500.00

Other Public Services:

Employment and Housing Assistance

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center

$ 25,000.00

Birmingham Urban League

$ 50,000.00

Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama

$ 45,000.00

Help 2 Others Foundation

$ 29,142.00

Jefferson State Community College

$ 35,000.00

Legal Services of Alabama

$ 90,000.00

Food for Our Journey

$ 25,600.00

Be Kind Birmingham

$ 2,278.85

Children/Youth Development/Senior Citizens

Childcare Resources, Inc.

$ 20,000.00

Children’s Village, Inc.

$ 55,000.00

Girls Inc.

$ 35,000.00

Pathway’s Early Learning Center

$ 15,000.00

Positive Maturity, Inc.-East Lake

$ 27,000.00

Rose Garden Adult Day Services, Inc.

$ 25,000.00

PUBLIC FACILITIES & INFRASTRUCTURE

Broadband

$ 10,000.00

Public Facilities & Infrastructure

$ 39,824.35

HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (HOME)

ADMINISTRATION- 10%

$ 122,210.00

CHDO ACTIVITIES- 15%

$ 183,315.00

Down Payment Assistance

$ 500,000.00

Home Buyer/ Rental

$ 416,575.00

PROJECT: EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT PROGRAM (ESG)

Street Outreach Essential Services & Maintenance Operation Emergency Shelter

Cooperative Downtown Ministries, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 60,000.00

One Roof-Street Outreach

$ 20,000.00

Pathways Stepping -Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 40,000.00

Pathways Early Learning Center

$ 25,000.000

Pathways Warming Station

$ 20,000.00

Family Connection

$ 85,494.10

AIDS AL Way Station

$ 30,000.00

First Light, Inc.

$ 55,000.000

HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION

Bridge Ministries

$ 50,000.00

RAPID RE-HOUSING

YWCA RR FVC & IHH

$ 34,000.00

ADMINISTRATION (7.5%):

$ 38,877.90

PROJECT: HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PERSONS WITH AIDS (HOPWA)

AIDS ALABAMA, INC.

Rental Assistance/TBRA

$ 410,000.00

Rental Assistance/STRMU

$ 70,000.00

Supportive Services

$ 538,598.00

Operating Costs

$ 520,894.50

Resource Identification

$ 70,000.00

Sponsor Administration (7%)

$ 125,182.75

ADMINISTRATION (Grantee) (3%)

$ 53,649.75

GRAND TOTAL

$ 9,765,934.00

BT07/25/2024

