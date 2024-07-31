How Donald Trump Split The Most Prominent Group of Black Journalists in the U.S.

How Donald Trump Split The Most Prominent Group of Black Journalists in...

BY MATT BROWN | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s invitation to address the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) has sparked an intense debate within the organization and a flurry of arguments online.

Journalism organizations for people of color traditionally invite presidential candidates to address their summer gatherings during election years. But Trump’s acceptance of NABJ’s invitation has led at least one high-profile group member to step down as a convention co-chair and others to argue their convention may become a platform for Trump to make false claims or be seen as winning NABJ’s endorsement.

Meanwhile, the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), which represents over 250 African American-owned newspapers and media companies called for the NABJ leadership, to rescind the invitation.

Trump will be interviewed at 12 p.m. CDT Wednesday in Chicago by three reporters: Kadia Goba of Semafor, Rachel Scott of ABC News and Harris Faulkner of Fox News. Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee and first Black woman to hold her office, is not currently scheduled to address the convention.

A person familiar with her schedule, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Harris campaign was unable to find a time to appear at NABJ in person and claimed the organization turned down an offer for her to appear virtually.

The debate over NABJ’s invite reflects how many journalists are still grappling with how to approach Trump nearly a decade after his first presidential run. Some group members argued journalists should allow newsmakers to be heard, while others pointed to Trump’s demeaning of prominent Black journalists while president and his frequent attacks on the free press, including labeling reporters “the enemy of the people.”

Trump and NABJ also have a tense history over his treatment of Black women journalists. In 2018, NABJ condemned Trump for repeatedly using words such as “stupid,” “loser” and “nasty” to describe Black women journalists including several Black journalists such as Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News; Abby Phillip of CNN; and April Ryan of The Grio.

“The most powerful man in the free world is verbally abusing journalists,” said then-NABJ President Sarah Glover. “His dismissive comments toward journalists April Ryan, Abby Phillip and Yamiche Alcindor are appalling, irresponsible, and should be denounced.”

When Trump told Alcindor “don’t be threatening” during a 2020 press conference, then-NABJ President Dorothy Tucker condemned the remarks as “not only unnecessary but demeaning and inappropriate.”

Former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have all attended NABJ. President Biden attended a virtual NABJ panel during his 2020 run for president where he received criticism for saying: “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community.”

But for many NABJ members, the decision to host Trump polarizes the organization and threatens the convention’s ethos, which aspires to safeguard and advance Black journalists.

“I understand that the job should put us in tough situations if we’re doing it in a meaningful way,” wrote Tyler J. Davis, an NABJ member and freelance journalist, in The TRiiBE, a local Chicago Black news outlet.

“But this isn’t a story assignment or a news conference or a newsroom. NABJ is a place of learning, networking and feeling supported. It’s a space for Black folks to feel safe and celebrated; for Black media, specifically, to feel safe and celebrated,” Davis wrote.

Ken Lemon, president of NABJ, insisted that the invitation was “absolutely not an endorsement.”

“We invited both of them, we got a yes from one of them,” Lemon said. “We’d love to get a yes from Kamala as well, but in this case this is an important hour.”

Lemon added that the event would be a “great opportunity for us to vet the candidate right here on our ground” and added that the association had worked with both campaigns for “probably for more than a month” and each had given “the inclination that both were interested in being a part of what we’re doing.”

Yet, Lemon and other leaders at NABJ have faced internal backlash and calls to resign since Trump’s appearance was announced.

Karen Attiah, a global opinions columnist for The Washington Post, stepped down as the co-chair of the 2024 convention in the wake of the announcement of Trump’s appearance.

“To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck,” Attiah wrote on social media. “While my decision was influenced by a variety of factors, I was not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format,” she continued.

NNPA National Chair Bobby Henry said he “strongly opposes” Trump’s participation at the NABJ convention. The NNPA, of which The Birmingham Times is a member, has been a pillar of the Black Press of America for 197 years.

“His divisive rhetoric and actions have harmed marginalized communities, particularly the Black community,” Henry said. “Allowing him a platform at this event undermines the NABJ’s values of inclusion and solidarity and risks normalizing his damaging behavior.”

NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. said it was “a tragic affront to Black America for NABJ” to have the former president at the convention.

“The NNPA urgently calls upon NABJ leadership to immediately rescind the invitation,” Chavis said. “The eyes of Black America and the world are watching with shame and disgust.”

Some industry leaders pushed back on the claim that Black journalists should not take opportunities to interview Trump, noting that any opportunity to hold powerful figures to account should not be wasted and that NABJ as a forum is especially suited to that mission.

“To suggest they not interview a Presidential candidate on issues relevant to the organization’s constituency is outrageous,” Rana Cash, the executive editor of the Charlotte Observer and an NABJ member, wrote on X.

This post was updated at 9:18 a.m. on 7/31/2024 to include the following:

A Message from NABJ President Ken Lemon:

NABJ has been in talks with both the Democratic and Republican parties since January. NABJ was in contact with Vice President Kamala Harris’ team for an in-person panel before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

However, we were advised by her campaign that her schedule could not accommodate this request. The last update we were provided was that Harris would not be available in person or virtually during our Convention. We are in talks about virtual options in the future and are still working to reach an agreement.

I consulted with a group of our Founders and past NABJ Presidents Tuesday on-site in Chicago, and as a group, we affirmed that the invitation to former President Trump was in line with NABJ’s usual practices since 1976. It has always been our policy to ensure that candidates know that an invitation is not an endorsement. We also agreed that while this race is much different — and contentious — so are the consequences.

While we acknowledge the concerns expressed by our members, we believe it is important for us to provide our members with the opportunity to hear directly from candidates and hold them accountable. We also want to provide our members with the facts. We have partnered with PolitiFact for live fact-checking using the hashtag #NABJFactCheck and via our initial announcement link here: bit.ly/NABJ24ConversationWithTrump.

FAQs

Why was Former President Donald J. Trump invited to the NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair?

Invitations were sent to all 2024 presidential candidates so Black journalists have the opportunity to question and hold those in positions of power accountable. It is important to note that an invitation is not an endorsement.

Was it a last-minute decision to invite him to #NABJ24?

No, NABJ has been actively working with both the Democratic and Republican parties for several months. However, due to scheduling issues, Trump’s attendance was not officially confirmed until this week.

Was Vice President Kamala Harris invited to #NABJ24?

Yes, Vice President Harris was invited to #NABJ24. Her team informed us she was unable to attend the Convention.

How were the moderators selected?

Rachel Scott (ABC News), Harris Faulkner (FOX News) and Kadia Goba (Semafor) were recommended by NABJ.

How will the Black Press be included?

Prior to the Convention, NABJ directly reached out to Black Press at the local and national levels to ensure they received media credentials. Special attention has been given to the Black Press to ensure they have appropriate placement for coverage during the event.

How long will the event last?

The event is scheduled to last one hour. Times and lengths are subject to change.

Will the event be fact checked?

NABJ is working with PolitiFact to provide live fact-checking updates using the hashtag #NABJFactCheck. A link to view live updates will be available here: bit.ly/NABJ24ConversationWithTrump.

Will questions be taken from the audience?

No, questions will not be taken from the audience.

Did NABJ pay for or receive funding for Trump’s appearance at #NABJ24?

As a 501(c)(3) organization, NABJ does not accept political donations or pay for political appearances at our events. We did not use #NABJ24 Registration fees or NABJ membership dues to fund the appearance of Former President Donald Trump. NABJ is a nonpartisan organization and does not endorse any political candidate.

Will the event be livestreamed?

Yes, the interview will be livestreamed via NABJ’s YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@NABJOfficial/streams and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NABJOfficial/.

Will there be an overflow room?

No, once the International Ballroom has reached capacity, attendees are advised to watch the livestream.

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

