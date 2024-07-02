See a Free July 4 Concert by the UAB Summer Band Outside Bartow Arena

The UAB Summer Band will perform a free outdoor concert of patriotic music at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena.

For the celebration of Independence Day, the UAB Summer Band will perform movie soundtrack tunes and patriotic songs from composers Henry Fillmore, John Williams and John Philip Sousa. Bring folding chairs, blankets and picnics, and win a chance to conduct the band playing “Stars and Stripes Forever” for the grand finale.

Enjoy the music, then stay to watch the fireworks show from Red Mountain at 9 p.m.

The UAB Summer Band annual concert are presented by the UAB College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Music. The band is approximately 70 people and includes UAB faculty members, students and alumni, as well as professional and amateur musicians from the community. Some members have played with the group for more than 20 years. The band rehearses weekly in June.

UAB Director of Bands Sean Murray, Ph.D., will conduct, along with Assistant Director of Bands Cara Morantz, Ed.D. The concert will also feature UAB students and local middle and high schools band directors as guest conductors.