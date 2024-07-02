Woodfin Names Veteran FBI Agent Deputy Chief of Investigations at Birmingham Police Department

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has appointed a 22-year veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as Deputy Chief of Investigative Operations at the Birmingham Police Department. Jeffrey J. Brown, who retired as Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the Birmingham Field Office of the FBI, will join the department later this month.

Brown served in multiple roles during his FBI career, including Unit Chief in the Counterterrorism Division in Washington, DC, Violent Crimes Task Force Coordinator in Michigan, and led interagency teams conducting critical threat missions overseas during the global war on terrorism. Prior to his FBI tenure, Brown served as a sheriff’s deputy, police officer, and detective in Michigan and Arizona.

While serving the FBI in Birmingham, Brown led the criminal and administrative branch of the field office, which included special agents, intelligence analysts, professional support staff, and task force officers. He is the recipient of several commendations and two United States Attorney awards for leading criminal investigations.

Brown will join Chief of Police Scott Thurmond, Deputy Chief of Special Operations Michael Pickett, Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations Onree Pruitt, and Deputy Chief of Administration Rodarius Mauldin.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

