July 27, 2024

Employment

CONTROL ROOM DISPATCHER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Control Room Dispatcher; for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or

send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

MAINTENANCE TECH

LEAD MAINTENANCE TECH

BJCC, is recruiting for a Maintenance Tech, Lead Maintenance Tech, for information & to apply

SET UP SUPERVISOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Set Up Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

LEGAL

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904575

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FRANKIE L. LEE; RODNEY JOE MARCUM; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1010 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

A part of Lot 4, in Block 3, of J.M. Ware property as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Begin at a point on the Southwesterly line of 12th Street, 177 feet northwesterly of its intersection with the northwesterly line of 10th

Avenue North; thence run northwesterly along said southwesterly line of 12th Street, 30 feet, thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southwesterly 108 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southeasterly for 30 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southwesterly 108 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southeasterly for 30 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run southeasterly for 30 feet; thence an angle to the left of 90 degrees, run northeasterly 108 feet to the Point of Begin Ning, a/k/a POB 177 FT S N W OF THE N W INTER OF 10TH AVE N & 12TH ST N TH N W 30 FT S ALG 12TH ST NTH S W 108 FT S TH S E 30 FT STH N E 108 FT S TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 4 BLK 3 J M WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904658

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BENJAMIN JORDAN; C&R PROPERTIES, INC,; DOWNTOWN JIMMIE HALE MISSION, an ALABAMA NON-PROFIT CORPORATION; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 27, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1023 11th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

The Southeast 50 feet of the Southwest 100 feet of Lot 3, in Block 3, according to the survey of J.M. Ware’s map which is recorded in Deed Book 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/aSE 50 FT S OF SW 100 FT S OF LOT 3 BLK 3 J M WARE SUR SECT 35 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904578

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FREDERICK A. BURKES; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 19, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1018 12th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

The Southeast 50 feet of the Southwest 100 feet of Lot 3, in Block 3, according to the survey of J.M. Ware’s map which is recorded in Deed Book 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/aSE 50 FT S OF SW 100 FT S OF LOT 3 BLK 3 J M WARE SUR SECT 35 TWSP 17S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904618

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MACEDONIA 17TH STREET BAPTIST CHURCH; FRANK STEPHEN BUCK; MARTHA JANE BUCK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 21, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1206 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

Part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South Range 3 West, situated in Jefferson County,

Alabama, more particularly describe as follows:

Begin at a point on the west line of Lawn Street ( now 13th Street) at a point 105 feet North of the intersection of the North line of Fountain Avenue ( now 12th Avenue ) with the West line of Lawn Street, thence in a westerly direction parallel with Lawn Street a distance of 50 feet; thence East Parallel with Fountain Avenue a distance of

190 feet to the west line of Lawn Street; thence South along the West line of Lawn Street 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a BEG 105 FT N OF INTERSECT 12TH AVE N & 13TH ST N TH CONT N 50 FT TH W 190 FT TH S 50 FT TH E 190 FT TO POB

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904587

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ORZELL BILLINGSLEY, JR., DECEASED; Y.L. ANTHONY, DECEASED; BETTY PRATT ANTHONY, DECEASED; SHAUNE BILLINGSLEY HOWDEN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 19, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1201 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

A part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 26, Township 17 South Range 3 West, Jefferson County,

Alabama, being more filly described as follows:

Begin at the Northwest corner Lot 5 of Magnolia Heights 1st Addition and 12th Avenue North; thence Westerly 28 feet along said Avenue to the right of way of I-65; thence Southeasterly 110 feet along said right of way; thence Northerly 106 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a POB INTER N W COR LOT 5 MAGNOLIA HGTS 1ST ADD & 12TH AVE N TH W 28S FT ALG AVE TO I-65 TH N 105S FT TO POB SECT 26 TWSP 17S RANGE 3 W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 19, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-900058

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HEIRS OF JOHNNIE HILL, SR,. DECEASED; HEIRS OF PASTORA HILL WILSON, DECEASED; HEIRS OF MACK ARTHUR BOSWELL, DECEASED; HEIRS OF JOHNNIE HILL, JR., DECEASED; WILL A. BOSWELL; ANTHERIA HILL; TAWANA HILL NEWTON; DAVID ARTHUR BOSWELL; CARLA BOSWELL; CALVIN SCOTT; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1015 11th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

Commence at the intersection of the north line of 10th Avenue and the west line of 12th Street North, thence west along the north line of 10th Avenue 200 feet to a 20 foot alley, thence 90 degrees right 160 feet along said alley line for Point of Beginning, thence 90 degrees right 92 feet, thence 90 degrees left 40 feet, thence 90 degrees left 92 feet, thence 90 degrees left 40 feet to Point of Beginning. Said land being a part of Lot 4, in Block 3, in the J.M. Ware Survey, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a THE SE 40 FT S OF SW 92 FT S OF LOT 4, BLK 3 J M WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 10th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JAMES W. GOREE, DECEASED; SALITA HOUSTON, DECEASED; DERRICK EARL HOUSTON; RONALD D. HOUSTON; DARRELL P. HOUSTON; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 18, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1004 13th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

The Northerly 50 feet of the Southerly 130 feet of the East one half of Block 6 in the survey of lands belonging to the Estate of J.M. Ware, deceased, said lot fronting 50 feet along the Westerly line of 13th Street North and extending back to that uniform width to North and South Alley, as the same is recorded in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Deed Book 158, Page 131, a/k/a NLY 50 FT S OF SLY 130 FT S OFE 1/2 OF BLK 6 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. 01-CV-2023-904661

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LOYD E. CUMMINGS; JANICE COLLEEN CUPPS, DECEASED; DAVID FIKES; MICHAEL CUPPS;

BILL BARTON; RODNEY WILLIAMS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on February 21, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1608 12th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal

description of:

Parcel I: The East 50 feet of the West 180 feet of Lot 7, in Block 19, according to the Survey of J.M. Ware of

Birmingham, as recorded in deed Volume 158, page 132 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, Parcel II: The East 50 feet of Lot 7, in Block 19, according to the Survey of J.M. Ware of

Birmingham, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson

County, Alabama, a/k/a POB 130 FT NE OF N INTER OF 16TH ST N & 12TH AVE N TH NE 90D FT 120 S FT ALG AVE TO ALLEY TH NW 125TH SW 90D FT 100S FT TH SE 125 FT TO POB BEING PT OF LOT 7 BLK

19 J M WAR SUR

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505

20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-901915

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; HEARTWOOD 88 INC.; BRENDA F. CALDWELL A/K/A BRENDA CARWELL; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 23, Block 7, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition to Birmingham, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 1, Page 3.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017058307 as follows: LOT 23 BLK 7 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY CO 6TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-016-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 17th day of June, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2024-901916

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAY MAY HOLDINGS, LLC; CALVIN BROWN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 10, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, in Block 73, according to the Survey of Birmingham-Ensley, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 245, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022868 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 73 BHAM ENSLEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 29-00-05-2-007-010.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 16, 2024 at 9:15 am, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at p.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for construction of Carver

Theater Reroofing at 1631 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of Alabama and the City of

Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having

any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Gary Ohlman – Architect, City of Birmingham – Department of Capital Projects (Architect / Engineer).

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

(Contractor)

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for renovation of 5 Points

West Library Emergency Roof Repairs at 4812 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL, for the State of Alabama

and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Gary Ohlman – Architect, City of Birmingham – City Architect.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

(Contractor)

5578 Morgan Street

Birmingham, AL 35210

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that GKL Companies, Contractor, has completed the Contract for renovation of Harris Early Learning

Ctr- Replace Shingle Roofing 22-381 at 1413 7th Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203, for the State of

Alabama and the City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should

immediately notify Stephen Ward & Associate, 128 Jetplex Circle, Madison, AL 35758.

GKL Companies, Inc

(Contractor)

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL 35906

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for five (5) airfield regulators with Ace Control.

Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at hhto://www.flybhm.com or via

email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is June 21, 2024, no later than

2:00 pm Central time.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for the installation of Marley MD Model

MD501UAD1LSBF 1- Cell induced draft Counterflow cooling tower at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth

International Airport parking deck. Copies of the RFQ can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at hhto://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is July 19, 2024, no later than

2:00 pm Central time.

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting proposals for Annual Inspection of the Fire Alarm, Backflow, and Sprinklers at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. Deadline for proposals is June 28, 2024, no later than 2:00 pm Central time.

NOTICE

Notice to Ashley Bartel, whose last known address is 13105 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL 35242:

You will take notice that a Petition to Modify Visitation was filed on the 6th October 2023. Please be advised that should you intend to contest this cause of action, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Rebecca Lee, Esq., whose address is 71A Town Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806) and with the Circuit Court Clerk of Shelby County, AL whose address is 112 North Main Street, P.O. Box 1810, Columbiana, AL 35051.

LEGAL NOTICE AND NOTICE OF HEARING

State of Maine, Cumberland, ss.

District Court, Location: Portland, Docket No. PORDC-PC-23-53

Legal Notice to: Dias Wolfsbane, Justin Robinson and Unknown Father

Pursuant to an Order for Service by Publication dated, 5/28/2024,

Notice is hereby given that:

1. Pursuant to 22 M.R.S. §§ 4001 et seq., State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services (“DHHS”) has filed a Petition for Child Protection Order and Petition for Termination of Parental Rights (“Petitions”) with regard to minor child, Morris Robison, d.o.b. August 31, 2023

2. Mother of the child is Dias Wolfsbane (D.O.B. 1/8/1996. The putative father of the child is Justin Robinson (D.O.B. 12/7/1994). The actual father is unknown.

3. DHHS has met the requirements to serve the parent by publication

4. Hearing on the Petitions as to Dias Wolfsbane, Justin Robinson, and Unknown Father will be held at Maine District Court, 2055 Newbury Street, Courtroom #4 Portland, Maine 04101 on August 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. for the parents to appear and be heard. If you believe you could be a parent to this child, you must appear on this date and time or risk being found to have abandoned the child.

5. Right to Legal Counsel: A parent in these proceedings is entitled to legal counsel. Ms. Wolfsbane’s court-appointed counsel is Deborah Feagans, Esq., 31 Main Street, Suite 4, Gorham, ME 04038, Tel. (207) 939-5720. Mr. Robinson’s court-appointed counsel is Henry Shanoski Esq., 386 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101. Tel. (207) 775-6262.

6. If a parent fails to appear at the scheduled hearing, the court will likely find that the parent has abandoned the child pursuant to 22 M.R.S. §4002 (1-A) which could result in the termination of parental rights under 22 M.R.S. §§4051-4057.

7. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Portland Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child and Family Services at (207) 822-2231.

8. 8. In these proceedings, State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services is represented by the Maine Office of the Attorney General, 125 Presumpscot Street, Suite 26, Portland, ME 04103, Tel. (207) 822-0260.

Dated: 5/31/24

Susan Driscoll, Judge, Maine District Court

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-07: Solid Waste Collection will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Friday, June 28th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. Non-mandatory pre-bid site visits will be held at the Birmingham Water Works Main Complex on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10:00 am. Pre-bid site visits will be held on the Main Complex, and off-campus site visits must be scheduled with the prospective manager/supervisor or their appointee. “Specifications and Conditions” and “Bid Forms” are attached, and all bids shall be F.O.B. destination, freight prepaid, and at no charge. One copy of the bid form should be returned, and the bidder should retain a copy. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-07: Solid Waste Collection”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Derleda Abrom @ derleda.abrom@bwwb.org, or Jonathan Jett @ Jonathan.jett@bwwb.org. You can also call 205-244-4300 for any immediate questions.

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

( Use Housing Authority Birmingham District-HABD logo )

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Draft 2025 Annual Plan Amendment

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has amended its Annual Plan which is available for review and public comments on June 28, 2024 for 45 days located at www.habd.org and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District – 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

_____________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 38-24 “OEM PRINTER INK AND TONER

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D.,

C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 7/10/2024, for OEM Printer Ink and Toner.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org

attention Harriett Bell.

A pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodation please call 205-325-5381.

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE JEFFERSON COUNTY CONSORTIUM

PROPOSED 2024-25 ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN

REGARDING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS IS AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW AND PUBLIC COMMENT.

Regarding the proposed 2024-2025 One-Year Action Plan, Jefferson County will hold a Technical Advisory Committee meeting for community partners at 10:00 AM on July 11, 2024, in Room A-420, followed by a public hearing on July 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM in Room 200 of the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35204. Further information can be obtained by contacting the Department of Community Services at (205) 325-5761. Special accommodations are available upon request for those with disabilities and for those with limited English skills. Those requiring special accommodations should call (205) 325-5761, in advance, for assistance.

Special accommodations are available, upon request, for those with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Those requiring special accommodations or questions regarding the Plan, should call (205) 325-5761in advance for assistance.

AVAILABILITY OF THE PROPOSED ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN

Copies of proposed One-Year Action Plan may also be reviewed online at (https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=604&pg=Community+Development+%28Projects%29), or by calling 205-325-5761. Arrangements can also be made to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as those with limited English proficiency. Those in this category should contact the Office of Community Services & Workforce Development and telephone number leaving a message with their name and number if they reach voicemail. Copies will also be provided to the 34 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson.

Comments must be submitted prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 22, 2024. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attn: Annual Action Plan Comments

NOTICE

Notification is hereby given that JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., 1111 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43240 has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the “OCC”) on or about June 27, 2024, as specified in 12 CFR Part 5, for permission to establish a domestic branch at the northeast corner of the intersection of Cahaba Road and Culver Road, Mountain Brook, Jefferson County, AL, 35223. If you have any additional comments, you can send them to the Director for Large Bank Licensing, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 7 Times Square, 10th Floor Mailroom, New York, New York 10036 or LicensingPublicComments@occ.treas.gov., within 30 days of the date of this publication. The public portion of the filing is available upon request from the OCC. The public may find information about the filing (including the closing date of the comment period) in the OCC’s Weekly Bulletin available at www.occ.gov.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-06: Longitudinal/Transverse- Milling and Resurfacing Paving will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Thursday, July 11th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the Birmingham Water Works Main Complex on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00am. The Pre-bid and bid opening will be via Zoom meeting. The link is listed in the email for the Invitation to bid. We advise you to check your connection a day before the Pre-Bid and bid opening to make sure you can join. Please join or call in 5 minutes before Pre-Bid and bid opening. “Specifications and Conditions” and “Bid Forms” are attached, and all bids shall be F.O.B. destination, freight prepaid, and at no charge. One copy of the bid form should be returned, and the bidder should retain a copy. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Superintendent and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-12-06: Longitudinal/Transverse- Milling and Resurfacing Paving ”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Derleda Abrom @ , or Jonathan Jett @ Jonathan.jett@bwwb.org. You can also call 205-244-4300 for any immediate questions.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSERS: RFP #24-07

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS– The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (MAX TRANSIT) is soliciting proposals from a person (s) or entities for:

TIRE LEASING/MAINTENANCE (FLEET) SERVICES

Please go to our website: maxtransit.org/procurement-2/. Select vendor portal. You will be taken to the PlantBids website. We will only accept electronic bids. DBEs are encouraged to submit proposers. Please contact Christy Howard – choward@bjcta.org or at (205) 961-5595, if you require any additional information.

INVITATION TO BID

Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority (OWNER)

Hays Mill Road Water Line (PROJECT)

Sealed Bids for construction of the Hays Mill Road Water Line project will be received by the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority at the office of the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority, 17218 Highway 72 West, Athens, AL 35611 until 11:00 AM, July 16, 2024 and at that time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Contract Documents may be examined at the office of CDM Smith Inc., 210 25th Avenue North, Suite 1102, Nashville, TN 37203 (by appointment) and at the office of the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority, 17218 Highway 72 W Athens, AL 35611.

Contract Documents are available for examination online at http://dodgeprojects.construction.com/

Bidders and vendors requesting Contract Documents shall provide a non‑refundable check payable to CDM Smith in the amount of $50 per set. Contract Documents will be provided in electronic format only (CD, flash drive or Secure File Transfer) and will not be released until the non-refundable check is received. Checks must be received at least five business days in advance of the bid opening date to be eligible to receive Contract Documents. Bidders must obtain Contract Documents from CDM Smith Inc. to be eligible to bid. Bidders requesting electronic format Contract Documents to be shipped to them shall provide a valid UPS or Fed Ex account number to cover express shipping costs.

Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the Bid, not to exceed $10,000.

Bidders may not withdraw their Bids for a period of 60 days after the actual date of the opening of the Bids.

The Successful Bidder must furnish a 100 percent Performance Bond and a 100 percent Payment Bond with a surety company acceptable to the Owner.

Complete instructions for filing Bids are included in the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality in or to reject any or all Bids if deemed to be in its best interest.

CDM Smith, Inc.

Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority

NOTICE

Foresite Development, LLC is proposing to install a lattice telecommunications tower to be located off of Forestdale Bend Road, Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama at latitude 33° 36’ 28.4” north and longitude 86° 55’ 22.3” west. The height of the tower will be 80.8 meters above ground level (251.8 meters above mean sea level). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865-/L-810) lighting. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Chad Stinnett during normal business hours at (205) 629-3868. Any interested party may submit environmental related comments within 30 days of this publication with Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125 for comments on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1287122. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should also be provided to Environmental, Inc. at 96B Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, Alabama 35125.

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The vehicle listed have been declared abandoned and will be sold at public auction on

August 7, 2024 @ 2:00 pm

2008 Dodge Charger VIN 2B3KA43G88H205340

@ 1315 15th Ave N Bessemer Al 35020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on July 8, 2024, U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama will Sell under

the contractual landlords lien process by On;one auction the following storage units. The goods

to be sold are generally described as household goods.

WILL BE Sold Online at Storageauctions.com.

1588 Carson Rd, Fultondale, AL:

1632 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL: Kayla Sanders 2043, Anthony Steele 2032, Brittany Davis 2121, Allen

Cotton 1405, Ramon Evans 2061, Freddy Crotwell 1224, Danna Wright 1406.

_____________________________