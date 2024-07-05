Transplant Games of America Begins Week-Long Event Today in Birmingham

The Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates this will have a $10.2 million impact locally.

Every other year, the Transplant Games of America hosts an Olympic-style competition to celebrate the miracle of life. The games have been going on for 34 years. Bill Ryan, President and CEO of the Transplant Life Foundation, said he got more involved in 2011.

He lost two of his daughters who were organ donors.

“It’s a mission of love for me to carry on their wish to get people to donate organs,” Ryan said. “UAB Birmingham is a leader in the transplant community, and we thought it would be a great idea to have the games here.”

Ryan said the challenge today is getting organs for everyone.

“Our goal is to get more equity involved with transplant as well,” Ryan said. “Birmingham being the birthplace of the civil rights movement seemed like a natural.”

Most of the 20-plus events will happen at the BJCC but stretch county-wide. City Councilor Hunter Williams said Birmingham could not have done this five to 10 years ago.

“This is something special and this is something that Birmingham should be proud of,” Williams said. “This is another opportunity for us to showcase the Magic City and what we’re capable of. I think we have built a reputation and a playbook about what we can host.”

Ryan hopes the lasting message will be getting help for the 110,000 people waiting for organs today.

“I’d be really happy if we left town, and somebody said we saved 50 lives,” Ryan said. “We don’t know that. We were just hoping the word would get out and that would happen.”

There will be 44 teams competing. Friday marks the official start of the six-day event.

