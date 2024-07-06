UAB Breaks Ground on $190M Biomedical Research and Psychology Building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham continues to build momentum, breaking ground last week on a new eight-story, $190 million facility for the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and College of Arts and Sciences.

The Biomedical Research and Psychology Building, made possible by $152 million in federal funding, and championed by retired United States Senator Richard Shelby, will house research-intensive faculty from the Heersink School of Medicine and the Department of Psychology, which continue to be highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

“We are deeply grateful to Senator Richard Shelby for his legacy of leadership and advocacy for federal research funding that fuels life-changing discoveries at UAB, our sister campuses in the University of Alabama System and other research institutions nationally,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts. “The addition of this state-of-the-art facility will help us build on our $780 million in annual research expenditures and continue the most successful era of research in UAB history. Most importantly, it will allow us to expand our research portfolio to save and improve more lives.”

Shelby says his support of this project was bolstered by the trust and confidence in UAB, the University of Alabama System Office and UA System Board of Trustees inspired over many years marked by unmistakable returns on investments, both financially and in impact on people.

“Serving the people of our great state and nation – and ensuring that resources are used prudently and strategically – was both a great responsibility and profoundly rewarding,” said Shelby. “I know UAB’s commitment to serve and help as many people as possible will multiply the value of this federal investment by delivering life-changing education and discoveries, and I look forward to seeing the results.”

The eight-story, 228,735-square-foot facility will include wet and dry research laboratories and research support spaces, which will provide the flexibility necessary for investigators from various disciplines to utilize the space. This flexibility will also allow students, faculty and staff to optimize the utilization of space, enhance interdisciplinary collaboration, and share equipment and resources. Offices and administrative support spaces will also be included.

“This building is a major stride forward in our research endeavors and critical to our goal of advancing discoveries that impact human health,” said Anupam Agarwal, M.D., senior vice president for Medicine and dean of the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. “The labs in this new, modern space will grow our capacity to house research-intensive faculty of the Heersink School of Medicine, ultimately facilitating discoveries that have a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve in Birmingham, Alabama and far beyond.”

Activity-based layouts will be used to promote collaboration and provide easier access to resources and safe environments. Occupants will have access to various work platforms to promote maximum creativity and productivity.

“I am looking forward to the many collaborative opportunities this building will bring about,” said College of Arts and Sciences Dean Kecia Thomas, Ph.D. “Psychology and Medicine have had a long and productive relationship, and this building will embody this relationship and serve as a conduit for growing new joint collaborations in the future.”

The building will rest in the heart of campus, just north of University Boulevard and west of 16th Street South, across from the Heersink School of Medicine’s Volker Hall.

“This building will stand prominently as a lasting testament to Senator Shelby’s commitment to biomedical research, and the innovations and the knowledge cultivated here will honor his outstanding legacy,” said UA System Interim Chancellor Sid J. Trant. “I thank Senator Shelby for his commitment to service and commend President Watts, his team, and the UA System Board of Trustees for the strategic vision and commitment that will bring this transformational project to reality.”

Design of the facility was completed by Birmingham-based architectural firm Williams Blackstock Architects, and construction will be implemented by Birmingham-based general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2026.

Editor’s Note: UAB is constructing a $190 million Biomedical Research and Psychology Building. The project is supported by $152 million of federal funding (80% of the project budget) from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining $38 million (20% of the project budget) are not federal funds.