Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Alarmed at How ‘Petty, Trivial’ Issues Taking Lives Across City

By Barrnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

After five homicides in the first five days of July, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday said that lives are being lost over the most “petty and trivial” of issues.

For example, preliminary findings show one of the victims was killed over a dice game; another as a result of an illegal transaction and another because of an ongoing feud, the mayor said.

“We need to de-escalate situations before guns are drawn,” he said in a statement. “Murder cannot, must not, be a solution to petty, trivial problems. …”

The mayor said city officials “are not deflecting or victim blaming. At the same time, the hard questions must be asked: How do you police destructive behaviors? How do you police interactions between parties in enclosed spaces? How can you predict when homicides occur between parties who know each other?”

Those who lost lives are more than numbers and stats, he said. “These are real people who were tragically taken away from grieving families – the families that are now left to pick up the broken pieces. It’s not fair to them. They deserve justice.”

To that end, investigations are underway in each of the five homicides that began the month:

One of these homicides occurred over an active dice game (victim and suspect were playing against each other)

One of these homicides occurred over an argument. Two men who knew each other were walking outside together when their argument escalated. Both pulled guns out.

One of these homicides occurred inside an apartment. Both suspect and victim were together to conduct an illegal transaction.

One of these homicides occurred in a front yard. It was captured on video.

One of these homicides occurred as a result of the victim having multiple feuds with others.

“Enough with arguing over petty stuff. Stop trying to live out your TV fantasies by attempting to rob drug dealers,” the mayor said. “End the needless retaliation that creates a never-ending cycle of back and forth. Watch who you hang with. Control your behavior. Know when to walk away.”

He added, “As a city, we can do better. Birmingham police are working literally night and day to keep residents safe. Your leaders are tirelessly searching for solutions. But at the end of the day, residents must do their part.”

AL.com reported this week that homicides in Birmingham and all of Jefferson County rose in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same time last year.

There were 75 homicides in Birmingham from January through June, up 10 slayings compared to the same time in 2023. That’s a more than 15 percent increase and before five homicides in the first week of July this year.

