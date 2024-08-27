A Taste of Jazz in Downtown Birmingham (Photos)

Photos by Marika N. Johnson

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival is a one-day jazz festival which has been presented annually since 2003 in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District downtown. The event held this year on Saturday August 24 offers jazz music, food, swing dance lessons and exhibits, and presents nationally known jazz artists and local jazz artists.

In 2003, the Festival began with a goal of unifying the district by preserving the legacy of the Historic 4th Avenue District and the historic art of jazz.

The Festival brings people together from all walks of life in the name of music. This annual festival is a staple in the city of Birmingham bringing people from surrounding cities, counties and states.

This year’s artist lineup included James “PJ” Spraggins; Official Clutch Band; Overfloe featuring Mz. JQ Sweetz; UAB Jazz Ensemble; The Greenlight Band; Swing Theory Quartet; and Legendary Bo Berry.

