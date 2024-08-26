Largest Rookie Class in 4 Years Graduates From Birmingham Police Department

By Tristan Ruppert

WBRC

Eighteen students graduated from the Birmingham Police Academy Friday.

The class was so big Birmingham Police Department moved the event to Bill Harris Arena. The graduating class is also the department’s largest since April of 2020.

“I decided to take this path because I do love my community. I love the city of Birmingham. I just want to be a part of the solution,” said new Birmingham Police Officer Jessyka Patterson.

Over a dozen families came out to Bill Harris Arena Friday morning to support a loved one. Police Chief Scott Thurmond was thrilled with the size of the graduating class and believes several have bright futures in Birmingham.

“I hate to talk about myself but I am a shining example. I came up through the department, rose to the rank of Chief of Police. So the sky is the limit for these men and women who just graduated today. So I just look forward to seeing what they are going to do during their careers and them serving the citizens of Birmingham,” said Thurmond.

The class also comes at a time of great need. Police departments all around the country are struggling with staffing. A local Fraternal Order of Police leader recently telling us they are begging people to come to work. Still newly minted officer Patterson says she and her classmates are honored to join the force in a time of need.

“It means a lot because it just shows that we have not given up hope on our community. We haven’t given up hope on America. We just want to be a part of a positive outcome with any circumstance that we face,” said Officer Patterson, who moved to Alabama from Chicago and said she fell in love with Birmingham.

“I just want to serve and protect,’’ she told AL.com. “I want to be an example of a good officer and get more involved with the community.”

